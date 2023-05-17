The head of 007, Kyrilo Budanov, admitted for the first time in an interview that some of the attacks against Russian media representatives were the work of the Ukrainian state security service. Budanov, answering a precise question regarding the involvement of Kiev’s 007 in the attacks on Daria Dugina and the writer Zakhar Prilepin, said that he could not confirm or deny the news but added a sibylline clarification. “We have already hit many, including public figures and the media,” he said. Phrases that sent Russia into a rage. The 007 Ukrainians are “terrorists” and “those who justify the Kiev regime and sponsor it are accomplices of the terrorists”, thundered the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

Pressure on Russia also comes from the CIA, which has released a video to convince Russians disillusioned with life in their country or opposed to the war in Ukraine to reveal information about their country. The clip was also published on Telegram, a platform widely used in Russia. At the end of the clip, information is provided to get in touch with the CIA anonymously and securely through the deep web.

So the CIA wants to recruit Russian spies, here’s the video it released on social media



In the meantime, the deputy defense minister, Hanna Malyar, announced that “in a few days” the Ukrainian troops had “liberated from the enemy” about 20 square kilometers of land north and south of the Bakhmut suburb. However, the Russian troops are “advancing a little” inside the city “destroying everything with artillery” therefore the “heavy battles” continue “with different results”.

And the Chinese envoy Li Hui began his tour of Europe from Kiev to then continue in the next few days in Poland, France, Germany and finally in Moscow, in search of a political solution to the conflict.

Kiev, a night of bombs: here are the anti-missile systems in action





The Council of Europe met in Reykjavik for the first time since 2005 and one year after Moscow’s expulsion from the body which brings together 46 countries of the Old Continent. And he wanted to send a “concrete signal” by creating an international register of the damages of the Russian invasion: a tool for quantifying the destruction caused by Moscow and the war crimes committed by its soldiers, useful for providing a basis for possible future reparations and for a international judicial action against those responsible for those atrocities, starting with the Russian president who is already the subject of an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for the deportation of Ukrainian children.

To know more

History – “For Yura from his mother…Burn in Hell”: 13 euros written on the missile to avenge children and grandchildren killed by the Russians in the war

The case – German tanks will be produced in Ukraine

Background – The Pope and Zelensky, there is no peace