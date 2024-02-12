«I welcome the European Council's decision which paves the way for the use of extraordinary revenues from frozen Russian assets. We encourage further steps to enable its practical use for the benefit of Ukraine. These steps must be ambitious and timely.” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba writes this on X. «Ukraine is ready to continue working with partners to achieve our ultimate goal: making Russian resources available to Ukraine. The attacker must pay,” concludes Kuleba.

The threatening statements that Donald Trump made to NATO allies (threatening not to defend those who don't pay) caused a first split among the Republicans. The message from the former US president, ready to “encourage” Russia to attack member countries that “don't pay their dues”, has raised concerns among conservative representatives of Congress themselves. The American media talk about discontent and embarrassment.

The United Nations human rights office said in mid-January that it had confirmed the deaths of 10,382 civilians in Ukraine and the wounding of 19,659 others since the Russian invasion, but warned that the real toll was likely higher. The number of civilian casualties increased significantly in December 2023 and January 2024 compared to previous months, reversing the declining trend of early last year. Almost 8,000 deaths in the territory controlled by Ukraine and more than 2,000 in the areas occupied by Russia. According to an official of the Ukrainian national police, almost 10,000 civilians were killed, along with 7,000 missing and 11,000 wounded. But Ukrainian authorities say thousands more civilians died during the siege of the southern port city of Mariupol in the first months of the war and that at least 25,000 victims were buried in mass graves.

To know more