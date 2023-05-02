More than 20,000 Russian soldiers have died and another 80,000 have been wounded in five months of fighting in eastern Ukraine, particularly in Bakhmut, according to the White House.

Meanwhile, Russia launched a new round of rocket attacks across Ukraine yesterday, with dozens of casualties reported in Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk. And he replaced its top logistics commander, a key role just as Ukraine signals its long-awaited counter-offensive is approaching.

The Ukrainian military says Russia has not yet fully captured the eastern city of Bakhmut, as forces remain locked in a “positional struggle”.

Meanwhile, the head of Russia’s private military company Wagner has threatened to leave Bakhmut if he no longer receives supplies from Moscow, as hundreds of other Russian detainees are arriving in Ukraine to reinforce the mercenary group.

