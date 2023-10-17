It could be a substantial turning point in the conflict. The US has supplied Kiev with the much-desired ATACMS long-range missiles, which have already been used in attacks on Ukrainian forces, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky. Several sources say the baptism of fire took place last night, when Kiev’s troops hit two Russian-controlled airfields far from the front line. The toll provided by the Ukrainians is at least nine helicopters destroyed and “dozens dead or wounded” among Moscow’s soldiers. For months, Joe Biden’s administration had resisted requests from the Ukrainian government to supply Atacms, capable of carrying cluster bombs to a distance of up to 300 kilometers. The American president’s fear was that their use could lead to an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict, especially if the carriers were used to strike Russian territory.

But evidently, after Zelensky’s visit to Washington last month, the White House has changed its assessments, perhaps due to the limited progress of the long-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive and to avert a possible new Russian offensive. The attacks occurred against military air bases near the Russian-occupied city of Berdyansk on the Sea of ​​Azov coast and in the self-proclaimed Luhansk Republic in eastern Ukraine. Kiev’s forces claimed to have destroyed nine enemy helicopters, an ammunition depot, various equipment and to have damaged the runways of the two airports in the operation, called ‘Dragonfly’. Vladimir Rogov, a member of the pro-Russian regional authority of Zaporizhzhia, which includes Berdyansk, said on his Telegram channel that fragments of M74 cluster bombs carried by the Atacms were found at the site of the bombing.

The Ukrainian agency UNIAN published photos which, according to those who disseminated them, show part of an Atacms missile found on site, an MGM-140A variant produced in 1996 with a range of up to 165 kilometers. “Thank you to everyone who helps, and today a special thank you to the United States,” Zelensky said. “Our agreements with President Biden have been observed, the Atacms have proven themselves,” the Ukrainian president added. In the meantime, Russia is preparing to revoke its ratification of the treaty banning nuclear tests (CTBT). A law to this effect was approved unanimously today at first reading by the Duma, the lower house of Parliament. A gesture that was actually only symbolic, given that this treaty, adopted by the United Nations in 1996, has never entered into force because neither the USA nor China have ever ratified it, and other nuclear powers such as India, Pakistan and North Korea have not not even signed. Moscow also assures that it will continue to respect the suspension of tests of new atomic weapons, as done since 1990 first by the USSR and then by Russia and since 1992 by the United States. The resumption of nuclear tests, Deputy Foreign Minister Serghei Ryabkov recently underlined, is only possible as a response to possible tests conducted by the United States.

