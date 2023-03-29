The announced arrival in Ukraine of the first Leopard 2 panzers immediately unleashed the wrath of the Kremlin. “Both directly and indirectly, Germany is increasingly involved in this conflict,” said Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, thundering that “similar actions and decisions will certainly not lead to anything good.”

Kiev denounces: 4,400 orphaned children deported to Russia

Kiev once again denounces the deportation of its children to Russia or to the occupied territories and provides new dramatic figures: there are almost 4,400 minors left alone whom the Russians have taken away from orphanages. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister and Ukrainian Minister for the Reintegration of the Occupied Territories, Irina Vereshchuk, who speaks of at least 4,390 illegal abductions and announces that Ukraine is collecting evidence to be submitted to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Drone attack on Kiev

In the meantime, tension remains high due to the military operations which in recent hours have once again approached the capital, in an attack which saw the use of 15 kamikaze drones. While President Zelensky has visited Ukrainian troops in Sumy, the battle continues to rage in the east: the city of Avdiivka, in Donetsk, “is about to be wiped off the face of the earth” under intensified Russian shelling, he said Vitaliy Barabash, head of the city’s military administration.

Stop sharing nuclear information

We still don’t see a diplomatic opening on the horizon that would even lead us to think about possible talks. The positions remain solid and in these hours the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, recalls that “peace at any cost is an illusion”.

Meanwhile, relations between Russia and the USA, if possible, are registering a new source of tension: the White House lets it be known that it will no longer supply Moscow with data on strategic nuclear forces (data that should be exchanged twice a year on the basis of the New Start), given that Russia has suspended its participation in the agreement.

