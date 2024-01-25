Ukraine continues its campaign of raids against critical infrastructure on Russian territory in response to similar attacks by Moscow's forces. Kiev's secret services have claimed responsibility for a new drone bombing of an oil refinery in the southern Krasnodar region, with a fire that raged for several hours in the middle of the night. Russian state media limited themselves to talking about a fire at the plant, located in the town of Tuapse, on the Black Sea. But a source from Kiev's security services said that the action was part of a campaign begun by a couple of of months against Russian crude and gas facilities in order to inflict what he called a “just” retaliation for Moscow's bombing of Ukrainian energy infrastructure. The same source speaks of “two powerful explosions” that occurred in the refinery and a “large fire” that caused serious damage to the plant, owned by the Russian oil giant Rosneft.

After the recent attacks that occurred on a gas terminal and an oil depot almost a thousand kilometers away from the border, in the northern Russian region of Leningrad (with St. Petersburg as its capital), Kiev therefore confirms the opening of a new front in the conflict , while along the line of contact between the two armies the situation appears frozen.

Moreover, Russian bombing also continues. The Ukrainian Air Force said 14 kamikaze drones were launched over various regions of the country, of which 11 were shot down. Six injuries were reported in Odessa. The Ukrainian General Staff said it intended to continue to strike across the border at all vehicles, including planes, carrying missiles and other weapons used by the Russians for the conflict. And this despite Moscow's accusations in Kiev of having shot down an aircraft carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners to the border for an exchange with Russian soldiers.

The Kremlin said it was a “monstrous act” by the Ukrainians. And to President Volodymyr Zelensky's request to open an international investigation into what happened, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he was in favor, but only to bring to light “the criminal actions of the Kiev regime”. For the moment, an investigation into the alleged crime of “violations of the laws and norms of war” has been opened by the Ukrainian intelligence services. While the Moscow investigation continues on the hypothesis of a “terrorist act”, which said it had found the plane's black boxes.

Russian emergency services told Tass agency that fragments presumably from a missile were found in the crash area. And a French military source cited by Franceinfo claimed that the Ilyushin was hit by a Ukrainian missile from the American-made Patriot defense system. The leaders and military commands in Kiev have not so far explicitly denied such an eventuality, but they do not confirm some essential points of the Russian reconstruction. The most important, that there were dozens of Kiev soldiers on board. Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said he believed that if the Russians had images of so many corpses, they would have shown them. Zelensky neither confirmed nor denied the presence of Kiev soldiers on board, limiting himself to accusing the Russians of “playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners”. But the Kremlin said Ukrainian authorities had been “informed in time that the Ilyushin was transporting prisoners of war.”

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin today went to Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave located between Poland and Lithuania, among other things to meet the students of Immanuel Kant University. The visit took place at the height of tensions between Moscow and NATO, which this week launched the largest military exercise since the Cold War. But Putin's visit “is not a message to NATO”, Peskov wanted to underline.

