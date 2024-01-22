Russian forces launched several Shahed kamikaze drones last night against southern Ukraine, over the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, where anti-aircraft alarms were triggered. This was written by the Kiev Air Force, reported by various Ukrainian media, including Ukrinform, Rbc-Ukraine and UNIAN.

With ministers focusing much of their attention on the situation in the Middle East, the bloc's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, insisted that Ukrainians should not worry and that EU support for Kiev will continue stronger than ever. never. Borrell also said that Ukraine “needs more and faster military support now.” Along the same lines of thought, Latvia's Foreign Minister Krišjānis Kariņš said that “if we don't help Ukraine stop Russia now, it will be all the more costly for us later.”

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has provided satellite photographs of North Korean cargo shipments to Russia to a United Nations panel of experts.

The Kremlin, however, has drafted a bill to confiscate property and valuables from Ukrainian war critics accused of, among other crimes, “discrediting the Russian army” or calling for foreign sanctions.

