At least 462 children have died in Ukraine since the war began a year ago. The figure was released by the attorney general’s office, according to local media reports. Another 930 children, on the other hand, are among the injured of varying degrees of severity.
Meanwhile, street-by-street fighting is taking place in Bakhmut, with the Russians attempting to surround the city. In fact, in the city of Donetsk there are still about “4,000 or 4,500” civilians living in shelters “without water, gas or electricity”, while outside every building is now reduced to a pile of rubble. Moscow insists on a conquest that would be more symbolic than strategic for its ‘special military operation’, which according to NATO has already cost the Russians 200,000 dead or wounded soldiers.
Prigozhin (Wagner) shows the coffins of Ukrainian soldiers: “We are sending them home, they fought bravely”
Explosions in Zaporizhzhia, 8-month-old baby among the victims
The situation is also more tense in Soledar, and explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia, where meanwhile the death toll from the Russian attack launched on the night between Wednesday and Thursday has risen to 11 dead. Among the victims, even a child of just 8 months. War is also making itself felt in Crimea, where explosions were heard near a Russian air base, with pro-occupation media reporting the downing of a drone.
The drone spots the Russian infantry in Bakhmut from above and the Ukrainian artillery strikes relentlessly
Metsola in Lviv and 250,000 artillery shells a month
According to the Financial Times, Ukraine has called on the EU to send 250,000 artillery shells a month to alleviate a critical shortage that the government says is limiting its progress on the battlefield. Kiev also continues to call for fighter jets, while Western tanks arrive.
In Lviv, the president of the Eurochamber Roberta Metsola, who hopes that negotiations for Ukraine’s accession to the EU can start as early as this year.
Medvedev’s sarcasm
The former Russian president, Dmitry Medvedev, reacted sarcastically to the proposal made by the German company Rheinmetall to build a tank factory in Ukraine, saying that if it were built, Moscow would target it with Kalibr missiles. “If indeed the Germans decide to build there (although they are pragmatic people), we are looking forward to it. The event will be duly greeted with fireworks from ‘Kalibr’ and other pyrotechnic devices,” he wrote on Telegram. Kalibrs are cruise missiles launched primarily from ships. The Russian fleet in the Black Sea has used them in recent months to fire on Ukrainian energy facilities.
Kiev: 171 cases of sexual assault by Russian troops
In Ukraine, 171 cases of sexual violence were recorded during the invasion by Russian troops. Kyiv Independent writes it quoting the words of Olena Zelenska at the United for Justice conference in Lviv. According to the first lady of Ukraine the number of acts of sexual violence by Russian troops in the country indicates that such crimes are a deliberate policy of the Moscow army on Ukrainian territory.
Ukraine, Trump: “With me there would never have been war”
Donald Trump has returned to relaunch one of his strong points: with him Russia “would never have” invaded Ukraine. “I was the only president – he said, speaking at the republican convention – during whose presidency Russia did not invade any country. I said: ‘Vladimir, don’t do it’». The reference is to Russian President Vladimir Putin. «With me – he added – they didn’t take anything, and I didn’t even have to threaten them much. Putin knew it, the (Chinese, ed) president Xi too ». “It would never have happened to me,” Trump said later, referring to the oil alliance between China, Iran and Russia.
