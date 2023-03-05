At least 462 children have died in Ukraine since the war began a year ago. The figure was released by the attorney general’s office, according to local media reports. Another 930 children, on the other hand, are among the injured of varying degrees of severity.

Meanwhile, street-by-street fighting is taking place in Bakhmut, with the Russians attempting to surround the city. In fact, in the city of Donetsk there are still about “4,000 or 4,500” civilians living in shelters “without water, gas or electricity”, while outside every building is now reduced to a pile of rubble. Moscow insists on a conquest that would be more symbolic than strategic for its ‘special military operation’, which according to NATO has already cost the Russians 200,000 dead or wounded soldiers.

Explosions in Zaporizhzhia, 8-month-old baby among the victims

The situation is also more tense in Soledar, and explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia, where meanwhile the death toll from the Russian attack launched on the night between Wednesday and Thursday has risen to 11 dead. Among the victims, even a child of just 8 months. War is also making itself felt in Crimea, where explosions were heard near a Russian air base, with pro-occupation media reporting the downing of a drone.

Metsola in Lviv and 250,000 artillery shells a month

According to the Financial Times, Ukraine has called on the EU to send 250,000 artillery shells a month to alleviate a critical shortage that the government says is limiting its progress on the battlefield. Kiev also continues to call for fighter jets, while Western tanks arrive.

In Lviv, the president of the Eurochamber Roberta Metsola, who hopes that negotiations for Ukraine’s accession to the EU can start as early as this year.

The future of Ukraine & of Europe rests on the shoulders of the young. With @ZelenskyyUaI met students at the Ivan Franko National University in Lviv. Young women & men hopeful for a brighter future.

Eager to play an important part in rebuilding Ukraine.

Medvedev’s sarcasm

The former Russian president, Dmitry Medvedev, reacted sarcastically to the proposal made by the German company Rheinmetall to build a tank factory in Ukraine, saying that if it were built, Moscow would target it with Kalibr missiles. “If indeed the Germans decide to build there (although they are pragmatic people), we are looking forward to it. The event will be duly greeted with fireworks from ‘Kalibr’ and other pyrotechnic devices,” he wrote on Telegram. Kalibrs are cruise missiles launched primarily from ships. The Russian fleet in the Black Sea has used them in recent months to fire on Ukrainian energy facilities.

