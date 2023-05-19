Intense fighting in and around the city of Bakhmut continues. Kiev claims it has advanced and made progress, including offensive actions on the city’s western outskirts over the past day, despite coming under heavy fire from Russian troops.

According to Ukrainian sources, 29 of the 30 cruise missiles fired by Russia last night across the country were intercepted.

An agreement has been reached to extend the Black Sea grain deal by two months, allowing for export from Ukraine. China’s special war envoy met with senior officials in Kiev as Beijing attempts to play the role of peacemaker, despite its close ties to Moscow.

The stalemate on the diplomatic solution remains, while we look to the G7 which could lead to the idea of ​​an international peace summit on Ukraine. Meanwhile, the arms race continues: British Defense Minister Ben Wallace has confirmed that Storm Shadow missiles have already made their debut in the conflict. On the ground, eyes remain on Bakhmut, where Ukrainian forces have claimed yet another advance 2 km wide and 700 meters deep in the western suburbs, while the head of the Wagner mercenaries, Yevgeny Prigozhin, denounced a new flight of Russian regular troops, who would have retreated up to 570 meters north of the city, leaving the flanks of its fighters exposed.

The Ukrainian counter-offensive to free the occupied territories is awaited, meanwhile the invaders are increasingly intent on uprooting the population from its land and transferring it to Russia. Today also the definitive ok from the Duma to the possibility of “forced and controlled deportation” of people from the territories where martial law has been introduced, and therefore the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, which Moscow annexed unilaterally and now considers Russian.

To know more:

The intervention – Ukraine, Nobel Peace Prize Scherbakova: “Sending arms is the only solution”

The backstory – “Putin’s Bunker Unveiled in Black Sea Castle” Business Insider publishes tunnel and fortification project

The reconstruction – Bakhmut as it was, Bakhmut as it is. A completely burned green city, here are all the satellite images of the “liberation” brought by the Russians

The video/1 – In Crimea, Russia has unveiled a memorial to its soldiers who died in Ukraine

Video/2 – Bakhmut, entire buildings destroyed by Russian artillery fire: the devastation captured by the drone