Intense fighting in and around the city of Bakhmut continues. Kiev claims it has advanced and made progress, including offensive actions on the city’s western outskirts over the past day, despite coming under heavy fire from Russian troops.
According to Ukrainian sources, 29 of the 30 cruise missiles fired by Russia last night across the country were intercepted.
An agreement has been reached to extend the Black Sea grain deal by two months, allowing for export from Ukraine. China’s special war envoy met with senior officials in Kiev as Beijing attempts to play the role of peacemaker, despite its close ties to Moscow.
The stalemate on the diplomatic solution remains, while we look to the G7 which could lead to the idea of an international peace summit on Ukraine. Meanwhile, the arms race continues: British Defense Minister Ben Wallace has confirmed that Storm Shadow missiles have already made their debut in the conflict. On the ground, eyes remain on Bakhmut, where Ukrainian forces have claimed yet another advance 2 km wide and 700 meters deep in the western suburbs, while the head of the Wagner mercenaries, Yevgeny Prigozhin, denounced a new flight of Russian regular troops, who would have retreated up to 570 meters north of the city, leaving the flanks of its fighters exposed.
The Ukrainian counter-offensive to free the occupied territories is awaited, meanwhile the invaders are increasingly intent on uprooting the population from its land and transferring it to Russia. Today also the definitive ok from the Duma to the possibility of “forced and controlled deportation” of people from the territories where martial law has been introduced, and therefore the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, which Moscow annexed unilaterally and now considers Russian.
The GB announces new sanctions for Russia
The UK has announced new sanctions on Russia, including a ban on the sale of diamonds. These are new sanctions against Russia’s mining sector, targeting imports of aluminium, diamonds, copper and nickel in a bid to block Moscow’s ability to finance war in Ukraine. “As the sanctions announced today demonstrate, the G7 remains united in the face of the threat from Russia and steadfast in our support for Ukraine,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on the sidelines of a G7 summit in Japan.
The US finds a “treasure” of 3 billion dollars in its budget: aid to Ukraine is still growing
An examination of estimates of the value of military aid sent to Ukraine so far has revealed a “treasure” of 3 billion dollars, which can now be used for new aid to Kiev. Officials from the Department of Defense and the State Department reported this to Congress, according to reports from the New York Times. The new count will allow the Pentagon to provide Ukrainian troops with additional military aid, without having to resort to a new green light from Congress, before the end of the current fiscal year. Congressional sources told the NYT that Administration officials have not yet provided details on how the figure of 3 billion dollars was reached, except that it is the result of a series of internal adjustments.
The US: “We will not block the export of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine from European allies”
The Biden administration has signaled to European allies in recent weeks that the United States will not block exports of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, officials told CNN, stressing they have not received any formal request to send the jets. . Among the European countries that own F16 Made in the USA, the Netherlands has already expressed its willingness to export them to Kiev. The sources reiterated that Washington remains reluctant to send its F16s to Ukraine.
Russian ambassador to the UN: “Russia reserves the right to take all necessary measures to neutralize security threats emanating from Ukraine
«Russia reserves the right to take all necessary measures to neutralize security threats» coming from Ukraine. This was stated by the Russian ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia at a meeting of the Security Council. “The objectives of the special military operation will be achieved,” he added, specifying that “Western countries stubbornly insist that they are not parties to the conflict, but are only helping Ukraine to defend itself.” «In reality – he continued – it is exactly the opposite. The West is waging a proxy war in Ukraine.”
