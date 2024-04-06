Another deluge of fire in Ukraine: at least 9 dead and dozens injured are the toll from the new Russian attacks on Kharkiv, the country's second city close to the border, the theater of fierce resistance by Kiev's troops and which never fell into Russian hands despite was one of the main initial objectives of the conflict. Over the course of the night, Iranian-made kamikaze drones hit several residential buildings, killing 8, followed by remote-controlled bombs throughout the day which continued to claim victims. «The Russian terror against Kharkiv does not stop. Another hard blow for the city and the region”, thundered President Volodymyr Zelensky, returning to urge the allies on the provision of air defenses: “It is imperative to strengthen the air defense for the Kharkiv oblast. And partners can help us with this.”

The Ukrainian leader then reiterated the appeal to the United States to release the aid frozen by Congress while meeting a Bipartisan delegation during a visit to the Chernihiv region, where the anniversary of liberation from the Russians was celebrated two years ago. The editorial board of the has also taken action on this front New York Times who called on House Speaker Mike Johnson to act, otherwise if Russia “imposes its will on Ukraine, American credibility and leadership will suffer a serious blow.”

Meanwhile, Kiev claims responsibility for the explosion that damaged an oil pipeline in Russia used for military purposes: the intelligence of the Ministry of Defense (GUR) specifies that it is the pipeline in the settlement of Azov, in the Rostov region. «The loading operations of the oil tankers have been suspended indefinitely», he states. On the field, however, the situation remains very difficult, with Vladimir Putin's troops advancing and the Ukrainians increasingly on the defensive: the head of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, denounces “offensive operations day and night”.

Moscow enjoys air superiority and the advantage in missile and ammunition supplies, and continues “to try to advance to the administrative border of the Donetsk region”. The only positive note is that the settlement of Chasiv Yar “remains under control, the Russian attempts to break through have so far failed”: in any case “fierce battles” are underway throughout the area, in particular in Pervomaiske and Vodiane, as well as east of Chasiv Yar itself.

The new flare-up of the Russian offensive is also partly mitigated by the new war approach decided by the Kremlin. Russian forces carry out low-scale mechanized assaults, with platoons, companies and battalions, abandoning for now the massive use of infantry as in the case of the campaign to conquer Avdiivka, weeks ago, when armored vehicles remained in the rear. This, explains the American think tank Institute for the study of war, depends above all on the desire to limit human losses on the ground, despite the 30 thousand recruitments per month advertised by Moscow's military intelligence, a sign that the Kremlin does not want further bloodbaths blood of the infantry and we expect to be able to replace armored vehicles and tanks over the next few months. The situation on the air defense front is more complex: the Russian region of Belgorod is always in the crosshairs, 10 Ukrainian Vampire rockets shot down in the last few hours, while the fearsome attacks by Kiev's drones are intensifying, putting the Russians to the test. The Ministry of Defense announced the destruction, in a single day, of 205 drones. And Zelensky is focusing precisely on these new weapons: «In the sky and at sea, our drones have demonstrated that Ukrainian strength can defeat Russian evil. I thank all those who produce and supply drones to our armed forces,” said the Ukrainian president, assuring that more drones will be produced this year.

