The head of the Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin was buried in St. Petersburg and the funeral was held privately. This was reported by the same group of mercenaries, who announced that anyone who wants to “say goodbye” will be able to go to the Porokhovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg, Prigozhin’s hometown. In the morning the Kremlin had announced that Putin would not attend the funeral.

The death of Prigozhin, 62, was confirmed by Russian authorities on Sunday following DNA tests conducted on the 10 bodies recovered following the crash of the plane that went down on August 23 shortly after takeoff from Moscow for St. Petersburg, a plane on board which also traveled other collaborators including the number two of the group, Dmitry Utkin. And there was also Wagner’s head of logistics, Valery Chekalov, whose funeral was also held today at the North Cemetery in St. Petersburg. While on the ground the BBC reports a dramatic increase in deaths among the ranks of Kiev and the Ukrainian media report that the national flag has been hoisted on the left bank of the Dnipro River, it emerged that Putin has accepted the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping and he will travel to China in October: according to the Bloomberg agency, it cited three informed sources according to which the Russian president will participate in the Belt and Road Forum. For the Kremlin leader, it will be the first trip abroad since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against him on 17 March in relation to the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the words spoken by Pope Francis last August 25 in a video connection with the participants in the meeting of young Catholics in St. Petersburg, during which he exhorted them not to forget the legacy of great Russia and recalled Peter I and Catherine II. After the criticisms from Kiev, with the Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko who had spoken of “imperialist propaganda”, a clarification came from the director of the press office of the Holy See, Matteo Bruni: “the Pope intended to encourage young people to keep and promote all that is positive in the great Russian cultural and spiritual heritage, and certainly not exalt imperialist logic and government personalities, cited to indicate some historical periods of reference”, he said. Instead, applause from the Kremlin, which reacted positively to the Pope’s words: “The Pontiff knows Russian history,” said Peskov.

On the battlefront, the Ukrainian army is claiming further territory gains on the southern front, near the recently liberated village of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. But it is not easy for Kiev soldiers to push towards the strategic center of Tokmak. At least six people died yesterday in Russian attacks in eastern Donetsk and southern Kherson, Ukrainian officials said.

