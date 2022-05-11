War Russia-Ukraine, dialogue between people who have opposing theses but are really interested in each other’s ideas

Brief introduction to the dialogue. I will not say if this is the recording of a real dialogue, or a dialogue invented by me or by others. There are other characteristics of this conversation that are worth dwelling on. The debut takes place with the affirmation of opposite theses, but, strangely, it does not degenerate. Indeed i Mr. X And Y, as we will call them, they seem genuinely interested in each other’s ideas, and never take assertive or dogmatic positions. The slip in which the Mr. Yimmediately taken over by Mr. X, is frequent in the current conversations and discussions of all Italians. Full agreement is never achieved. And there is of course an end to the conversation, but not a real conclusion. The conclusion remains suspended, and the position of the Mr. Y a bit enigmatic.

Mr. X: if the Russia-Ukraine war has now manifested itself for what it probably always has been and since well before the recent invasion, a war between USA And Russiaand if the USA now they are personally engaged in building new weapons for the Ukrainian army, if even the small massacre of Russian generals was obtained thanks to the information USAwhat should we Italians do?

To dissuade both rivals, I would say, from continuing this senseless and dangerous war. Certainly do not indulge the USA. Certainly not to send our weapons, which the Ukrainian government would not care about and in the best case would sell to theSaudi Arabia or toIran or maybe atAfghanistan. Much less give up on buying gas and oil from Russia. Give it up for the beautiful eyes of Biden or maybe Trump? So that they can claim that they are superior to the Russia? I think it’s pure childishness on their part, and foolish servility on our part.

Mr. Y: But it is not a war US-USSR.

Mr. X: As I said, it has now become and this is probably just the latest installment. Incidentally, did you mean “US-USSR” or “US-Russia”?

Mr Y: Yes I was wrong. Russia.

Mr. X: So I understood. Perhaps he could give a little hint of explanation of his thoughtful opinion …

Mr. Y: Yes sure. Unfortunately, there is a new cold war between Russia and the USA, mainly due to the former. But the US has no interest in expanding, while Russia does. The war is between Ukraine and Russia. And we rightly help those who are right.

Mr. X: Well, the disagreement between us is partly 1) about facts, partly 2) about words. As an example of 1), the new “cold war” has lasted, in my opinion, for at least twenty years. Or, the Russians would have an interest in expanding. I do not think so. They want madly want the neutrality of Ukraine, which is not, it seems to me, the same thing. Of 2), there are no US troops in Ukraine. Right. The US is not an ally of Ukraine. True. It could even be said that the US has not declared war on Russia. But is this enough to say that the US is not at war with Russia, via Ukraine? I had thought that the reasons proposed at the beginning were sufficient for not believing his account, pleasantly, comfortably simple, of the situation: how beautiful, there are the good and the bad and we, you see, are on the side of the good ones. .

Mr. Y: I have followed the story carefully enough and have come to these conclusions, perhaps wrong.

Mr. X: Look, I believe our opinions are all based on risky assumptions, conjectures, impressions. I would like to ask you, as a person of some wisdom, what do you think of the following statement recently made to Ramstein by the US Secretary of Defense, in the approving presence of the Secretary of State: “We want to make it harder for Russia to threaten its neighbors and weaken it. in this sense ”Then he reiterated:“ We want to be sure that they no longer have the skills to bully their neighbors, the ones they had before the conflict in Ukraine began “.

So the 40 nations brought together by the USA, including those of NATO but not only, entrust Ukraine alone with the task not only of repelling the Russian army, but of disarming Russia: quite unlikely! Furthermore, the problem of international security is seen in purely military terms: It is solved not with politics and diplomacy, but by disarming Russia. I, who am not an expert in international politics, find it very alarming. I think Kissinger, Kennan, wouldn’t think that way …

Mr. Y: I also don’t know enough to understand what’s going on. But I’m with NATO and against Putin for obvious reasons.

