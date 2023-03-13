Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova would have admitted “infighting in Putin’s inner circle” and that “the Kremlin would have lost tight control over the Russian information space” with the president “apparently unable to take matters into his own hands at the moment ». The US think tank reports it Institute for the Study of War (Isw) specifying that Zakharova spoke of unspecified “clashes between elites” at the forum on the “Practical and technological aspects of information and cognitive warfare in modern realities”, with journalists, academics and supporters of Moscow. Zakarova however denies it and defines the revelation of the ISW “a fake”.

Zakharova also attacked Dmytro Kuleba for statements reported in recent days by La Repubblica and La Stampa in which the Ukrainian foreign minister harshly criticized the Italians who are asking for a negotiated end to the conflict with the cession of Ukrainian territories. In particular, Zakharova highlights a sentence in which Kuleba asks if the Italians would be ready to cede Calabria, Sardinia, Piedmont or South Tyrol. “It’s a pity,” says the Russian spokeswoman, that Kuleba “doesn’t specify that the Italians didn’t send tanks to Piedmont and Alto Adige and they didn’t expel the inhabitants of Sardinia and Calabria from their lands.”

Meanwhile, CNN has released a video, taken by the Russian channel Telegram Sota, which shows about twenty Russian mothers and wives asking President Vladimir Putin to stop sending their husbands and sons “to massacre” forcing them to join groups of assault without proper training or supplies. The video shows the women holding up a sign that reads “580 Separate Howitzer Artillery Division” in Russian, dated March 11, 2023. The American broadcaster stresses that it cannot independently verify the claims made by the women in the video.

In the meantime, we are once again talking about the agreement for the export of grain from Ukrainian ports, expiring on March 18th. Maria Zakharova confirmed that a meeting between a Russian delegation and UN representatives is scheduled for tomorrow in Geneva, but reiterated that the extension of the agreement, in force since July 2022, also depends for Moscow on the application of a memorandum of agreement with the United Nations to guarantee the green light for Russian agricultural exports.

Meanwhile, on the ground, the fighting for Bakhmut continues, where bodies of civilians lie in the streets and the Kiev army is unable to recover them due to the intensity of the battle. The commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, said holding out on the Eastern Front helped buy time “to build up reserves and launch a counter-offensive, which is not far off.” In any case, «Ukraine will continue to defend Bakhmut», assured Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, «if we withdraw from Bakhmut, what would change? Russia would take Bakhmut and then continue its offensive against Chasiv Yar, so any city behind Bakhmut could suffer the same fate.” To repel the Russian invasion, Kiev’s “number one” problem is the shortage of ammunition, Kuleba told the Bild newspaper, urging Germany to speed up ammunition supplies and start training Ukrainian pilots on Western fighters. Kuleba does not expect the delivery of fighter jets to take place in the near future, but if Berlin were to train Ukrainian pilots it would be a “clear message of his political commitment”.

