Massacre of Russian soldiers on New Year’s Eve. The attack, carried out on a military facility in the eastern Ukrainian city of Makiivka in the Donetsk region occupied by Moscow forces, left dozens dead. But the budget news is mixed. The Ukrainian blitz comes on the third consecutive day that occupying troops have conducted missile and drone raids on Kiev. Russian attacks also in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson oblasts. In the Lugansk region, the two armies are fighting for control of the highway north of Kremina, a key area for supplying Russian troops. Meanwhile, the Ukrainians are not giving up on striking across the border, as evidenced by the raid conducted with a drone in the Bryansk region of Russia, which caused damage to the electricity grid.
The exact moment the Russian missile hits the Ukrainian special forces base
Meanwhile, Moscow discovers that it has another enemy, as insidious as it is invisible. The heat. In fact, the price of gas in Europe continues to fall thanks to the mild temperatures and also to the psychological effect of the price cap agreement reached in some way in Brussels.
Yesterday evening, Ukrainian President Zelensky warned to keep an eye out as according to information in the possession of the Ukrainian government, Russia is now planning a protracted campaign of attacks with Iranian-made Shahed drones to exhaust Ukraine and its inhabitants.
Makiivka, the Russian base in Donbas with hundreds of mobilized soldiers razed to the ground on New Year’s Eve. The dead are unknown. The Himars factor changes the cards of the war
Summit with the EU on 3 February in Kiev
Ukraine and the European Union are to hold a summit in Kyiv on February 3 to discuss financial and military support. This was stated by the office of President Volodymyr Zelensky in a statement on Monday. Zelensky discussed the details of the high-level meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her first phone call of the year. “The parties discussed the expected results of the next Ukraine-EU summit to be held on February 3 in Kiev and agreed to step up the preparatory work,” the statement reads. Leaders spoke of the supply of “adequate” weapons and a new 18 billion euro ($19 billion) financial assistance program to Ukraine, with Zelensky pushing for the first tranche to be sent this month. Last month, the EU paved the way for granting aid to Ukraine with a so-called ‘megadeal’ which included adopting a global minimum tax rate of 15%. The decision followed a heartfelt plea by Zelensky not to let disputes within the 27-country bloc stand in the way of support for Kyiv.
Ukraine: liberated river island near Kherson
The Ukrainian Armed Forces have liberated Bolshoi Potemkinsky Island, which is located between the left and right banks of the Dnieper near Kherson. This was reported by Ukrainska Pravda quoting Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko
Air alert in various regions of the country
An air alert has been announced in the Kirovograd, Nikolaev, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions of Ukraine. Alert also in the territories controlled by Kiev in the regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.
