Massacre of Russian soldiers on New Year’s Eve. The attack, carried out on a military facility in the eastern Ukrainian city of Makiivka in the Donetsk region occupied by Moscow forces, left dozens dead. But the budget news is mixed. The Ukrainian blitz comes on the third consecutive day that occupying troops have conducted missile and drone raids on Kiev. Russian attacks also in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson oblasts. In the Lugansk region, the two armies are fighting for control of the highway north of Kremina, a key area for supplying Russian troops. Meanwhile, the Ukrainians are not giving up on striking across the border, as evidenced by the raid conducted with a drone in the Bryansk region of Russia, which caused damage to the electricity grid.

The exact moment the Russian missile hits the Ukrainian special forces base



Meanwhile, Moscow discovers that it has another enemy, as insidious as it is invisible. The heat. In fact, the price of gas in Europe continues to fall thanks to the mild temperatures and also to the psychological effect of the price cap agreement reached in some way in Brussels.

Yesterday evening, Ukrainian President Zelensky warned to keep an eye out as according to information in the possession of the Ukrainian government, Russia is now planning a protracted campaign of attacks with Iranian-made Shahed drones to exhaust Ukraine and its inhabitants.

