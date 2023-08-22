War, Russia: two drones shot down near Moscow and Ukrainian ship destroyed in the Black Sea

The Russian Defense Ministry said it had foiled a new drone attack on Kiev on the territory of the Federation. According to reports, two unmanned aircraft were shot down in the Moscow region and two others were intercepted and shot down in the Bryansk region, northeast of the Ukrainian border. Destroyed by Moscow even one Ukrainian survey vessel in the Black Sea. Meanwhile, yesterday, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky met the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during a summit in Greece with the leaders of the Western Balkans.

Ukraine: Zelensky, we await EU accession negotiations by 2023

“We expect a positive assessment of Ukraine’s progress in the October enlargement package and a subsequent decision by EU member states to open negotiations on Ukraine’s EU accession by the end of 2023.” The Ukrainian president wrote it in a post on Twitter X, Volodymyr Zelensky, after his meeting – yesterday on the sidelines of the dinner with the leaders of the Balkans – with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. “I met von der Leyen to thank her for her efforts to normalize Ukraine’s agricultural exports and transit. It is important to fully restore them from September 15,” she explained. “We have also coordinated positions on the peace formula as we move towards the global peace summit”Zelensky added.

