The United States they announced that they will deploy long range missiles in Germany starting in 2026, triggering a series of heated responses from Russia. Dmitry Peskovspokesperson for the Kremlinexpressed concerns that Russia has the means to counter this American move and warned that European capitals could be the first victims in the event of a direct conflict.

Peskovquoted by the agency Taxhe explained that the United States has historically positioned missiles of various ranges in Europe, pointed towards Russiawhich in turn has identified European targets for its missiles. He highlighted the absurdity of the situation, highlighting how the United States continues to prosper economically while Europe remains exposed.

On July 12, Peskov labeled the American decision as a “pure provocation” and a dangerous new cycle of escalation of tension. Even the Russian Deputy Minister of Defense, Sergei Ryabkovspoke of developing a military response to the emerging threat. According to the US plans, there will initially be episodic deployments in 2026, followed by a more stable and continuous presence, symbolizing the commitment of the American armed forces to support the Born and deterrence in Europe.

The announcement was made during the NATO summit in Washington, and follows the decision of President Biden to authorize Ukraine to use U.S. weapons against Russian border regions. These actions have exacerbated tensions between the Western bloc and the Russian Federation, with other Western nations following the U.S. lead, prompting a strong reaction from the Kremlin and accusations of pushing the world toward conflict.

Dmitry Medvedevdeputy chairman of the Russian National Security Council, responded in a threatening tone, arguing that Russia should eliminate either Ukraine or NATO, or both.