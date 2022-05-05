Russia on Thursday accused Ukraine of shelling two villages in the Belgorod border region, without any casualties, reported the governor, Viacheslav Gladkov.

(Read: Ukraine: UN counts 5.7 million refugees from the war)

“Ukraine continues to shell Zhuravlevka and Nekhoteevka. According to the report of the service group of the Voluntary People’s Guard, a house and a garage were destroyed in Nekhoteyevka. There were no civilian casualties,” Gladkov wrote on his Telegram account.

(You are interested in: Ukraine: Zelensky launches global platform to raise funds)

According to the official agency TASSin these towns bordering Ukraine, a state of emergency was introduced on March 23 after the explosion of an artillery shell, supposedly fired from that country.

Three residents were killed in the alleged attack and two dozen houses and cars were destroyed. Most of the premises were evacuated, the agency added.

The governor has denounced several border attacks in recent weeks and the Russian Defense Ministry has warned of consequences if Ukraine continues to attack Russian territory.

Reports that a factory in Belgorod region – that produces bridging equipment – was fired on by three RPG-22 on the night 3 / 4 May. A fuel tank was hit – but was empty – so damage was localized. pic.twitter.com/Lhh71dG1CS — D.Emery (@DemeryUK) May 5, 2022

Suspicious fires on Russian soil

According to information from Ukrainian intelligence, replicated by politicians from the same country, and hours later confirmed by Russia, since Saturday, April 30, a series of fires and explosions have been reported on Russian soil.

Although the Russian authorities link the events with attacks by Ukraine in this territory, the government of Volodomir Zelenski has denied the charges, while urging the Kremlin to call a ceasefire at the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol.

According to the Tass agency, several of the events may be related to internal sabotage.at the same time that they cite information in which electrical problems would have been detected, these being the cause of the fires in Russia.

Likewise, they emphasize that the events, which have been systematic, have occurred in areas far from the border with Ukraine, for which reason they rule out any link with Ukrainian military forces.

Russian helicopter destroyed in the town of Gostomel, near kyiv. Photo: EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK See also Ukraine conflict: Putin recalls some of the Russian soldiers

Attacks in Azovstal, in Mariupol

In addition, Russian troops continue for the third day in a row with the assault on the Azovstal steel mill of Mariúpol (Ukraine), reported this Thursday both the Azov Regiment, which defends the steel facility, and Ukrainian police sources.

“The Russians violated their promise of a truce” at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol (southeast), the last stronghold of the Ukrainian resistance in this port city devastated by bombing, a commander of the Azov battalion, which defends the site, said on Thursday.

“The Russians violated their promise of a truce and do not allow the evacuation of civilians […] It’s already been three days of active assault on the Azovstal plant compound.” who remain sheltered with the fighters in the underground part of the industrial complex, said Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the battalion, in a video posted on Telegram.

Shortly before, the Kremlin affirmed that the humanitarian corridors “worked” in the steel plant and that the army respected the ceasefire agreed on Thursday.

They are attacking the perimeter as much as they can and trying to advance […] Now we are summarizing the information

He also denied accusations by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman that Ukrainian fighters are allegedly holding civilians hostage and demanding to exchange them for food and medicine.

Also the chief of the Mariupol patrol police, Mijailo Vershinin, confirmed to Unian that the assault continues.

The adviser to the Ukrainian Presidency, Oleksiy Arestovych, assured on television that the intense fighting continues, but that the Ukrainian defenders managed to expel the Russians from the compound.

“Yesterday Russian troops entered the Azovstal compound, but they were pushed out by our defenders,” Arestovich was quoted as saying by Unian. The media published information on Wednesday about the advance of Russian troops in Azovstal that, according to Arestovych, must be clarified.

A General Staff summary at 6:00 pm Ukrainian local time noted that Russian troops were trying unsuccessfully to destroy Ukrainian units in the Azovstal area.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP

More world news

– Kirill: the Orthodox patriarch who blesses Putin’s missiles

– Biden will discuss with the G7 possible new sanctions against Russia

– NGO condemns organized Nazi-themed wedding in Mexico