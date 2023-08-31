Home page politics

Karsten Hinzmann

Drones are taking the war back to Russia: Ukraine is now also bombing infrastructure beyond the occupied territory. (symbol photo) © ZUMA Wire/Imago

No success on the ground without support from the air: US general demands from Ukraine future “strategic bombardment” of Russia.

Kiev – The Russian defeat falls from the sky. In any case, Lieutenant General Ben Hodges is convinced of it, as he told the American magazine Newsweek explained. In his opinion, Ukraine’s current counter-offensive largely depends on the well thought-out and repeated use of drone attacks on Russia; for him and other military personnel, the drone has long been considered a “game changer” in the conflict. Hodges thus reaches into the archives of modern warfare and advocates an idea that helped the Allies to victory in World War II.

“Game changer” for counter-offensive: Drones are supposed to wear down Putin’s generals

The former commander of the US forces stationed in Europe advocates “strategic bombardment”: Strategic bombardment is aimed purely at infrastructure – munitions factories, oil refineries, depots and the like. In addition to the material damage, the drone attacks are also intended to wear down the enemy’s nerves and thus increase the pressure on Russia’s supreme warlord Vladimir Putin. According to him, strategic bombing combined with acts of sabotage are an essential part of offensives on the ground.

Hodges reckons that the rapid frequency of airstrikes will also open cracks in the Russian command structure: “The Russians lack a unified leadership structure, they hate each other there, and the most capable commanders are either dead or now arrested; that’s why Putin’s followers stick to their positions – despite their incompetence,” he says.

The Ukrainian leadership, on the other hand, sees Hodges on the right track. He praises their consistent pace in attack and recognizes their strategy behind it, which is only doubted by those who think Kiev should have achieved success sooner. According to him, Ukraine’s recent successes in Zaporizhia and Donetsk speak for themselves, not to mention the pinprick in Crimea around Ukraine’s Independence Day on August 24: the destruction of an air defense system that has largely blinded Russia to drones. Hodges: “In order to understand the Ukrainian counter-offensive, we have to think on a larger scale.”

Ukraine War: Breaking the Resilience of the Population

Strategic bombing has been one of those larger dimensions since World War II. The Americans have scientifically reviewed its consequences after Germany’s capitulation and even conducted interviews to find out to what extent the constant threat from the air caused people to despair. “The scientists were mainly interested in the question of whether and how the population’s will to resist was hit by the bombs,” says Dr. Sophia Dafinger from the University of Augsburg, who did research on the topic. The doctrine of strategic bombing remained modern until the age of missiles, with their multiple destructive power against attacks by air fleets. With the use of drones, this idea flares up again.

Transformation of the Ukraine conflict: “The war is returning to Russia”

The fact that the Russians are already trembling at the sight of the Ukrainian drones is what Hodges believes is due to the failure of the Russian Black Sea Fleet – no trace of its superiority at sea, even though Ukraine does not even have a navy. Drones can swim, fly or ride on caterpillars. They are significantly cheaper than rockets, also cover hundreds of kilometers and are so small in the reconnaissance variant that they land on the palm of your hand or as a weapon carrier as big as a small passenger plane. Similar to how the atomic bomb transformed warfare in 1945, the drone now stands for this process.

The Ukraine conflict represents the first drone war and will make carpet bombing, which used to be carried out by hundreds of planes, quieter, faster and cheaper. For Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, drones mean one thing above all, as he says: “The war is returning to Russia.”