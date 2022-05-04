The minister said that security is now a “critical factor for the investment decision”

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said this Tuesday (May 3, 2022) that the war between Russia and Ukraine is re-qualifying Brazil as a good trading partner. “close and reliable” for the rest of the world.

“We are now facing a moment of geopolitical warfare that, in fact, is re-qualifying Brazil as a close partner from the logistical point of view and as a reliable partner from the point of view of a liberal, stable, secure democracy and a free economy. market, which wants to integrate into the global economy”said Guedes.

The minister said that there are two fundamental vectors for foreign investment in the current global scenario: the ease of integrating logistically and trust in the country’s political and economic system.

“It has to be a liberal democracy, a country that does not think about war, a country that thinks about economic integration, thinks about freedom, democracy”, said. According to him, security is now a “critical factor for investment decision”.

Guedes stated that Brazil meets these two vectors of foreign investment and that it is time to reindustrialize the country through measures such as tax cuts and economic opening.

The statements were made during the inauguration ceremony of the new board of anfavea (National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers). He participated in the event by videoconference, as he was diagnosed with covid-19.

Before speaking at the event, he spoke with Anfavea’s board of directors about the sector’s priorities and agreed to discuss the size of the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products) cut in the automotive sector. The government cut the IPI by 35%, but the reduction was 18.5% for most passenger vehicles.