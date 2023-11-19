From the sky, satellite images of Gaza show entire neighborhoods reduced to rubble and a multitude of buildings flattened by Israeli aerial bombardments, which have caused – especially in the northern third that includes the capital – a level of destruction unprecedented in the century that has passed. the Palestinian-Israeli conflict lasts. Some 45% (222,000) of residential units in Gaza have been damaged, with almost a fifth (41,000) completely destroyed, according to the United Nations Office of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), citing data from the Department of Public Works and Housing of the Hamas Government. From the ground, both the testimonies of residents and journalists and the images—both professional and recorded with cell phones—reveal a scenario that will prevent hundreds of thousands of people from returning to their homes the day after the war. Above all, those displaced in the south, like Nur Swirki, who on October 13 left her home in Gaza City, the capital, following orders from the Israeli authorities, to settle in Khan Younis, the city whose population has doubled to 400,000 inhabitants and in which 26 people died this Saturday due to bombings in residential blocks.

“[Los israelíes] They told us to come here [al sur] because this was a safe place. And it is not at all. There are no safe places in Gaza. Sometimes we wake up and wake up to the sound of bombing. It is not comparable to what happens in Gaza City, but there is also a lot of destruction,” says Swirki from Khan Yunis through audio messages, taking advantage of the partial restoration of communications after the entry of two fuel trucks for the first time since the start of the war 43 days ago. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has provided a portion to the main Palestinian telecommunications group, Paltel, it said in a statement.

The army advances destroying – with bombings or with bulldozers― any building from which you think the militants could throw grenades or anti-tank projectiles, or shoot rifles (Israel has lost 57 soldiers in the offensive). Also those where you suspect that there is weapons or that hide access to tunnels. An Israeli journalist embedded with troops last week noted that in Beit Hanun, a ghost town on the northeastern tip of Gaza that had 50,000 inhabitants, “barely a single habitable building remains standing.”

A good part of the capital has also been reduced to rubble. Swirki’s house is in Rimal, one of the most affluent neighborhoods and commercial heart, with a mix of ministerial buildings and streets full of restaurants and offices. It has suffered bombings of a magnitude until now reserved for towns and refugee camps in border areas. Swirki, a journalist and activist, doesn’t know if her home is still standing. A report by two United Nations organizations estimated on the 5th that 390,000 jobs had been destroyed by the war and the increase in poverty would be between 20% and 45%.

The bulk of the destruction is concentrated in the north. There, dozens of people died this Saturday in a bombing of a UNRWA school and the troops are taking new positions, such as the Zeitún neighborhood or the Yabalia refugee camp, within the framework of the “expansion of activities.” that the army has announced. It is also where, after three weeks of intense aerial bombardments (6,000, in the first alone), the Israeli Armed Forces warned with leaflets anyone who stays that “they may be considered an accomplice of a terrorist organization.” Five days later, the ground invasion began. The soldiers have already been photographed this week posing with the Israeli flag inside the Gazan headquarters of Parliament.

Some 12,000 Palestinians have died along the way, 5,000 of them minors, according to figures from the Ministry of Health of the Hamas Government in Gaza, which Israel and the President of the United States, Joe Biden, have questioned, but the UN considers reliable. It is, in any case, an estimate that has barely been updated in recent days, given the difficulty of accessing the bodies and those presumed under the rubble.

Destruction as a deterrent

Israel appears to be moving by an unofficial doctrine known as Dahiya, named after the Hezbollah stronghold outside Beirut that Israel bombed relentlessly in the 2006 war. It involves using “disproportionate force,” causing “immense damage and destruction.” ” and “harming the civilian population” as a deterrent, as defended two years later by Gadi Eizenkot, then responsible for the northern front of the Israeli army and later chief of the General Staff. Today he is one of only five men who make up the war cabinet that makes key decisions, along with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; the head of Defense, Yoav Gallant; and his predecessor, Benny Gantz. Eizenkot and Ron Dermer, Netanyahu’s right-hand man, serve as observers.

Already the day after the surprise attack in which Hamas and Islamic Jihad killed some 1,200 people, the Israeli newspaper Yediot Aharonot quoted a “former very senior Air Force commander” calling for “quickly” a “Dahiya 2 in Gaza.” “We have to demolish civil infrastructure, flatten residential towers. The more you see [la milicia libanesa] Hezbollah that our response is weak, the more it will increase its motivation to act. And vice versa”. Military spokesman Daniel Hagari then admitted that the “emphasis” in the bombings was on “damage, not precision.”

Khalil Abu Shammaleh, 53, has also escaped “massive bombing and destruction” in the north. He is at his father’s house in Khan Yunis. “Here there are hundreds of thousands of people distributed in schools, hospitals and even on the streets, without a minimum of conditions to survive. It is difficult to imagine that most have not showered for three weeks due to lack of water. The services provided by the UN do not meet the needs. Meanwhile, the bombings continue everywhere,” he says. Shammaleh, former director of Addameer, an NGO in defense of Palestinian prisoners, illustrates his daily life like this: “From the moment we get up in the morning, our task is to manage the crisis, especially trying to find water. “We only receive it every four or five days, so we have to buy it, but it is very expensive.”

Residents of Khan Yunis search for survivors in the rubble after an Israeli bombing last Friday. Ahmad Hasaballah (Getty Images)

Two-thirds of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have had to leave their homes, in the largest Palestinian forced displacement since the Nakba, the flight or expulsion of some 750,000 – two-thirds of those who lived in the territory that had just been become Israel― and the destruction of 400 of its towns between 1947 and 1949, before and during the first Arab-Israeli war. Some of the displaced people are currently staying in tents. “The south is becoming a concentration camp […] It is going to be a cold season and there are those who are sleeping on the beach,” lamented the Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohamed Shtaye, this Friday at a press conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah with the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell. .

“There is very little food. Just the most basic things. Bread, some legumes, vegetables. And it costs double or triple the usual price. Many depend on the help they receive from international organizations. I drink water from wells, although I know it is not healthy. There is also no gas, so you can’t cook. People are using wood for cooking,” explains Swirki, before recalling that on October 7, when Israel began its offensive following the Hamas attack, the weather was mild to warm. Now, the days are cold as the sun goes down and sometimes rainy.

This week, UNRWA Gaza director Thomas White explained the overcrowding and shortages in the agency’s schools and hospitals in the south. “When you walk in, the hallways are dark. [por la falta de electricidad] and you can feel the humidity that is formed by having so many people in such a small place,” he said from Rafah, the entry point for the limited humanitarian aid from Egypt that Israel allows.

There is, he added, one bathroom for every 500 people and one shower for every 31. 70% of the population does not have access to drinking water. In the three southern administrative regions, the two main drinking water plants, as well as 76 wells and 15 waste management plants, have stopped operating. The streets have been filled with sewage because their management system needs the fuel that does not enter. This Friday, the national security advisor of the Netanyahu Government, Tsaji Hanegbi, justified the announcement that he will allow the entry of two trucks with fuel daily in which the development of a pandemic, such as cholera, would also affect the troops and force ” to stop the war.”

The situation of the population in the south will probably soon worsen. This Wednesday, the army dropped thousands of leaflets similar to those it dropped weeks before in the north from the air in various parts of the Khan Yunis region. The chief of staff, Herzi Halevi, announced on Friday the expansion of the offensive to “more and more regions” of Gaza, despite the “work that remains to be done” in the north.

“Who is in the western part [del norte de Gaza] has known the lethal force of the Israeli army. Whoever is in the eastern part will know it tonight and in the coming days. And whoever is in the south of Gaza will know it shortly,” said Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, in a speech to the nation late in the day.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

_