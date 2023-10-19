Israel-Gaza war, wave of arrests in the West Bank

While the president of the United States Joe Biden let the Middle East after a quick visit to Israel the situation in Gaza Strip it becomes more and more incandescent. There is good thing that in a US-Egypt conversation, the president Al Sisi He obtained the opening of the Rafah crossing for the passage of 20 trucks with them humanitarian aid for Gaza. Meanwhile, the front with the i is also getting hotterLebanon. New Israeli raids in the south of the country. Clashes in West Bank, with three Palestinians killed. It’s a’wave of arrests, including a Hamas official. In Washington, in front of Capitol Hill, hundreds arrested during a Jewish anti-war demonstration.



EU meeting on anti-terrorism measures in Luxembourg

EU Interior Ministers had a working lunch, before the Home Affairs Council in Luxembourg, entirely focused on anti-terrorism. “We discussed the exchange of information between our intelligence agencies and how to combat illegal immigration to ensure that events like those of recent days do not happen again,” said Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden.

The leader of the Hamas Political Bureau was killed in an attack by Israel

Jamila al-Shanti, widow of Hamas co-founder Abdel Aziz al-Rantisi and the first woman to arrive in 2021 in the political office of the group responsible for the terrible October 7 attack in Israel, would have been killed in an Israeli raid in the Gaza Strip . The Times of Israel reports this, relaunching news released by media affiliated with Hamas in Gaza, specifying that no details are provided on the location where the raid took place at dawn today.

The Jerusalem Post also relaunches the news from media linked to Hamas of the killing of Jamila Abdallah Taha al-Shanti, who was in the Palestinian Legislative Council. Al-Shanti, 68, had founded the Hamas women’s movement, the Israeli press recalls, while al-Rantisi was killed in April 2004 in an Israeli raid during the Second Intifada.

Schinas: “Addressing the issue of security at EU level”

“We must face the consequences” of the war in the Middle East, “today we will evaluate how to protect Jewish communities and the lives of Europeans”. This was said by the vice president of the EU Commission Margaritis Schinas while arriving at the Internal Affairs Council in Luxembourg. “Four years ago we made the decision to bring all aspects of security under one roof, the European one, which we call the Security Union. It was a right choice and allows us to address this issue in an overall way” , he then added in response to a question about the alert raised by about ten member countries.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has arrived in Israel

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak landed at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport on a solidarity visit to Israel. Military Radio reported it. Sunak will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Head of ‘Popular Resistance Committees’ killed in raid in Gaza

The Israeli air force killed the head of the ‘Popular Resistance Committees’, Rafat Harb Hussein Abu Hilal, last night in Gaza. This was reported by the military spokesman. The ‘Popular Resistance Committees’ are one of the armed factions in Gaza that support Hamas. In 2006 the ‘Committees’ participated in the kidnapping of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, a hostage who was held in Gaza for five years and was released in the context of a prisoner exchange. In other attacks carried out last night, the Israeli spokesman added, “10 terrorists from ‘Nukhba'”, the elite Hamas unit, were also killed.

Wave of arrests in the West Bank

Wave of arrests overnight in the West Bank. A senior Hamas official was also captured in the operation, which led to clashes with dozens of young people, as reported by Haaretz. Hamas leader Sheikh Hassan Yousef was arrested by Israeli forces at his home in Beitunia.

Three Palestinians killed in West Bank

The toll of the clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli army in the West Bank is worsening. Among the victims were two children. The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported the news. Israeli forces intervened in the village of Budrus, west of Ramallah, killing a young man, Gebriel Awad, and wounding another. In other clashes, a 14-year-old was shot in the head in a refugee camp south of Bethlehem and a 16-year-old was shot in the town of Tulkarem.

Egypt: “Yes to aid in a sustainable way”

Egypt has confirmed the opening of a passage to bring aid to Gaza. “Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi and American President Joe Biden have agreed on the supply of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing in a sustainable way”, declared the presidency spokesperson, Ahmed Fahmy in a statement which however did not specify a specific date. Biden had previously announced that Israel had approved the entry of aid into the Strip “as quickly as possible.”

Israel confirms attacks against Hezbollah

The Israeli army says it is currently striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. Lebanese television Al Mayadeen had reported that airstrikes targeted two villages in the south of the country: Kafr Shuba and Odaisseh.

