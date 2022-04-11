War Russia-Ukraine, new mass grave discovered: massed bodies

There war in Ukraine continues unabated. He’s been shooting himself since 45 days consecutive, no one speaks explicitly of diplomatic negotiations. Putin intensifies its attacks in the east of the country, its target is now the second largest city: Kharkiv. Bad anti-aircraft sirens were activated during the night in various Ukrainian regions. This was announced by The Kyv Independent. In particular in the areas of Ternopil, Volyn, Zakarpattia, Kiev, Odessa, Dnipro and Zaporizhzha and other cities. A twenty civilians They were affected from bombing in the area of Kharkivthe second largest city in Ukraine, and there are at least 10 deadof which one is a child. The governor of the region, Oleg Synegoubov, made it known on his Telegram channel. “During the day, the occupants bombed some civil infrastructure in Balakliia, Pesochine, Zolochiv and Dergachi.

At the moment, we are 10 people killedincluding one child, and 11 injured, “he wrote on Telegram.” Further evidence of alleged war crimes Russians continue to emerge after the Russian withdrawal from northern Ukraine “, according to the latest intelligence update of the British Ministry of Defense.” This includes the discovery of a fimprovised bones containing deceased Ukrainian civilians near Burzova“, continues the evening note released by London. Finally,” The allegations of sexual violence perpetrated by Russian military personnel, “he concludes.

