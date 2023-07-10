War, the Kremlin confirms: “Three-hour meeting between the head of Wagner Prighozin and Putin”

The spokesman of the Kremlin Dmitri Peskov announced that the head of Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin met the President Vladimir Putin: the meeting it occurred on 29 June, after the mutiny of 23 June. Peskov thus confirmed the rumors published by the French newspaper Liberation, specifying that the meeting was attended by 35 people, including Prigozhin and commanders of various departments of the Wagner. “The meeting lasted almost three hours,” added the spokesman, explaining that Wagner’s military commanders “reaffirmed their support for the president” and said they were ready to continue fighting for the homeland.

The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova is adorned instead ad to warn the West about the risk of a nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia plant in Ukraine, inviting the Allies to discuss it at the NATO summit scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in Vilnius.

Zakharova believes that “the NATO summit should have devoted the utmost attention to this very issue”, since “the vast majority of Alliance members will find themselves in the zone of direct destruction” in the event of an accident. In a post on Telegram she then accused Kiev to inflict “systematic damage” to the plant as a strategy “for one’s safety” as the counter-offensive would not be going as planned. Not only that: Moscow could strike nuclear facilities in Eastern Europe if an attempt to attack the Russian nuclear power plant in Smolensk with NATO missiles is confirmedDeputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry threatened last night Medvedev.

