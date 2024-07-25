War in the Middle East, the meeting in Moscow between Putin and Assad

While the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flies in the United States to put the crisis in the Middle East on the table, speaking to the US Congress of an “Iranian threat”, the Russian president Vladimir Putin plays the role of “mediator”, meeting the Syrian president in the Kremlin Bashar Assad. “I am very interested in your opinion on how the situation is developing in the region as a whole,” Putin told Assad, “unfortunately there is a tendency to escalate, we see it. This also applies directly to the Syria”. “Considering all the events that are taking place today in the world and in the Eurasian region, our meeting today seems very important,” Assad replied to Putin through a Russian translator. The meeting between the two leaders took place yesterday evening. And Moscow in such a scenario could play a mediation role between Syria and Türkiye.



The last time Putin and Assad met was in March 2023 in the Kremlin, on the occasion of the 12th anniversary of the Syrian uprising that later became a civil war. At the time, Putin had emphasized the role of the Russian army in stabilizing the country. Russia has indeed been waging a military campaign in Syria since September 2015.collaborating with Iran to allow the Assad government to fight the armed opposition groups and regain control of the country. Although Russia now concentrates most of its military resources in Ukraine, it has maintained a military foothold in Syria and still has troops at bases.

In the meantime, “a air group consisting of Russian Air Force Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers and Chinese Air Force Hong-6K strategic bombers conducted air patrols over the Chukchi and Bering Seas and the North Pacific Ocean,” the Russian Defense Ministry said, as reported by Tass. “During the flight, the Russian and Chinese crews worked out issues of cooperation at all stages of air patrols in the new area of ​​joint operations,” it added, “air cover for the fighters was provided by Su-30SM and Su-35S aircraft of the Russian Air Force.” The duration of the joint flight of Russian and Chinese aircraft was more than five hours. Moscow specified that the aircraft did not violate the airspace of other states during the patrol: “At some stages of the route, the air group was accompanied by fighter jets of foreign countries. When performing the tasks, the aircraft of both countries acted in strict accordance with the provisions of international law. There were no violations of foreign airspace.”