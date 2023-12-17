War, Putin challenges the USA: “Attack NATO? Just Biden's nonsense”

The war between Moscow and Kiev continues. The Russian president, during the 662nd day of conflict, comes out into the open admitting that he was “naive” in the first years of his mandate regarding the intentions of Western countries, which aimed at the “disintegration” of Russia as had happened with the USSR. The Kremlin leader then branded as “nonsense” the statements of Joe Biden, who believes that Russia could attack NATO countries in the event of a victory in the war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, in the conclusions of the summit, the European Council gave the green light to a new package of sanctions on Russia. While the Patriarch Kirill enters Kiev's wanted list.



Putin: “We will create a military district near Finland”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised that the “Leningrad military district” will be created, near the border with Finland, due to the country's membership in NATO. Putin, in an interview with Rossiya-1 reported by Interfax, said that there were no problems in relations between Russia and Finland but that now there will be. “They dragged Finland into NATO. Did we have disputes with Finland? All disputes, including those of a territorial nature from the mid-20th century, have long been resolved,” Putin said, “there were no problems. Now there will be. Because now we will create the Leningrad Military District and concentrate some military units there.”

Putin: “Attacking NATO? Just Biden's nonsense”

US President Joe Biden's claims that Russia could attack NATO countries if it won the war in Ukraine are “nonsense”. Russian President Vladimir Putin said so. In this way Biden only wants to justify his policy because Russia “has no interest in fighting NATO, neither geopolitical, economic nor military”, added Putin in an interview on Rossiya-1 television broadcast by the Ria Novosti agency .

Putin: “With the West I was naive”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he was “naive” in the first years of his mandate about the intentions of Western countries, which aimed at the “disintegration” of Russia as had happened with the USSR. In an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel reported by Tass, Putin said that former US national security adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski had a plan to “divide Russia into five parts and exploit its resources”.

Kiev Air Force: Russia launched 20 Shahed drones and two missiles during the night

The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine overnight with Shahed drones and Iskander-K and X-59 missiles. This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, according to which the air defense forces destroyed more than 20 enemy targets. “Russian occupation forces launched an Iskander-K cruise missile and an X-59 guided missile at Ukraine from the temporarily occupied Crimea and the Kherson region. The Russians also launched 20 Shahed-type attack drones from areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk (in the Krasnodar Territory) and from Cape Chauda (in Crimea), the Air Force reports.

Patriarch Kirill on Kiev's wanted list

A symbolic action, without concrete effects, but which gives the measure of a conflict fought on multiple fields, not just the military one: Kiev has added Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church who has always stood by of Vladimir Putin, and even more so from February 24, 2022. Yet another fracture took place while on the ground the attacks were launched mainly with drones. About Crimea and several regions of Ukraine.

