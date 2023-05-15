War Russia Ukraine, the secret files of the Pentagon and the role of Prigozhin

They have been going on for days statements of the former loyalist of Putinthe head of Wagner Yevgeniy Prigozhin. But the indiscretion revealed by Washington Post if it were to be confirmed it really could unleash a war in the war in Ukraine. At the end of January – reveals the American daily – the head of Wagner would have offered to Ukraine information on the placement of the Russian troops. To give a chance to hit them in exchange for the withdraw of the soldiers of Kiev from the area around Bakhmut. This emerges from leak of the Pentagon. Prigozhin allegedly brought his proposal through his contacts in military intelligence in Kiev. Contacts confirmedadds the US newspaper, for two officials Ukrainians, according to which Prigozhin spoke on various occasions with the military intelligence service (HUR) of the government of Kiev.

Meanwhile yesterday the same Prigozhin said Russian air defense systems could be involved in the felling of the military aircraft of Moscow in the Russian region of Bryansk. Prigozhin suggested checking which air defenses could be located in the center of the range of 20 kilometers of the planes shot down, but he also added that he was not updated on the issue and that he focused on the battle for Bakhmut. And in the night there France did he know that will train and will equip several Ukrainian battalions with dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks.

