“Corridors ready for the transit of Ukrainian wheat”: Poland thinks again and opens to negotiations

Poland has prepared transit corridors for Ukrainian wheat to pass through and be “exported to where it is needed”, the Polish president said today Andrzej Duda in an interview with local channel TVP1. “In Poland they were prepared transit corridors, thanks to which Ukrainian grain can pass through Poland and be exported where it is needed. We are trying to help Ukraine and those countries that need this help,” Duda said, as quoted by his office.

Ukraine’s dispute with Poland, traditionally one of his most ardent supporters in his fight against Russian aggression, was triggered by Warsaw’s decision to extend the ban on imports of Ukrainian grain products beyond the expiry date set by the EU on 15 September.

The EU decided on the measure in May at the request of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria, who feared that the influx of cheaper Ukrainian products would put pressure on their farmers. “I believe it is the right decision that the Polish government maintained the ban on the sale of Ukrainian grain on the Polish market. However, we must do everything to ensure that transit is as high as possible,” Duda said in the interview.

