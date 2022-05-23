War | People with a foreign background living in Finland are believed to be on the brink of war – MP says fears of incitement

Unreliable information about the situation between Russia and Finland sows concern and fear among foreign-speaking people in Finland.

Through social media and also foreign news channels, there is a widespread perception that if Finland joins NATO, Russia will attack Finland.

Messages that distort the situation will be heard According to the Arabic-speaking people interviewed by HS, for example from Tiktok, Facebook, Youtube and partly from Arabic-speaking news channels.

As many Arabic-speaking people living in Finland come from war-torn countries, the erroneous messages have even caused panic that the war is about to begin. Fear has caused some people to consider leaving the country.

One of those who woke up to the situation is a Member of Parliament Hussein al-Taee (sd). Al-Taee was born in Iraq and moved to Finland as a child. He has worked as an expert on the Middle East.

On May 5, al-Taee posted a text on Twitter in which he called the phenomenon Russian propaganda.

According to al-Tae, this is about Russia’s conscious hybrid influence. Al-Tae, for example, has been asked how great a risk it is for Russia to attack Finland in one way or another.

“Russia is spreading propaganda and inciting hatred and fear through a non-native population. There are effective means,” al-Taee says.

HS has not been able to confirm that Russia is behind the messages.

Fear the spread of nurturing messages has also become an interpreter in the metropolitan area Suar Sulaimanin information. Sulaiman has a Kurdish background and also interprets Arabic. He works in customer service at the Finland-Syria Friendship Society.

“The creators of the‘ news ’in Arabic are so adept that the idea of‘ wow, now comes the war ’comes to me as I follow them,” Sulaiman says.

According to Sulaiman, the messages suggest that Russia is a powerful country with a nuclear weapon and that Finland, with a population of just over five million, is weak.

For example, pictures of the Arrow 22 military exercise organized by the ground forces in May have been used to confirm the messages.

Other Arabic speakers reached by HS said having seen a video of military vehicles moving on the road. According to rumors, Finland has transferred troops to the Russian border.

“Most of these come through Finland, but it’s hard to catch who makes them,” Sulaiman says.

In May, the British took part in the Arrow 22 military exercise in Finland. Photographs taken during the exercise have been used misleadingly in allegations of the relocation of military equipment in the country.

The Russians the actors also appear to be responsible for several of these claims in Arabic, according to Sulaiman. He describes the situation as “truly worrying” and estimates that “no one but the Russian state will benefit from this, that people will disagree and fear”.

Arabic-language news channels are partly a source of concern. As several countries in the Middle East have had their own conflicts with the United States, a leading NATO country, the analysis of the situation in Arabic-language news may be different from that in Finland.

“Arabic-language news channels have wonderful news that says that Russia does not accept Finland’s NATO membership and that an army has joined the Finnish border,” says Sulaiman.

Part of foreign-speaking people reacted strongly to the allegations. Through its Arabic-language networks, Al-Taee has heard some even leave the country. People who are reached by HS at least talk about coffee table speeches where departure is being considered.

Sulaiman is also aware of the worst preparedness. Some people have woken up to the need to defend Finland if necessary.

Sulaiman says he has found that “up to 30,000 likes come to the wrong news”.

“I have tried to say that it is worth following Finnish news. I hope people are sensible and don’t make decisions based on Tiktok or Facebook, ”says Sulaiman.

Invalid Dissemination of information is also a concern in Kouvola. Al-Tae has been contacted at the city’s Immigrant Guidance and Counseling Center.

Representatives of the city tell HS that there is a “big emergency for Arab-speaking residents about whether there will be a war in Finland”. Officials do not want their names made public for security reasons.

Kouvola residents have also asked a Member of Parliament with a Somali background for information on reliable foreign language news sources Suldaan Said Ahmed. Said Ahmed estimates that the false news has hardly been spread in Somali. For example, he has posted live on Facebook during the NATO process.

“Somali speakers have been the longest immigrants in Finland. They know the social system, maybe that’s why it’s hard to bring them [virheellisiä väittämiä] communities, ”says Said Ahmed.

To dispel worries al-Taee has begun publishing videos on the situation in Arabic. One of them has been made for Facebook by the Secretary of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (center).

In the video Kaikkonen says that “it is true that there is a lot of information about Finland in the world and not everything about it is true. There is completely false news about Finland on the Internet in particular ”.

Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen

HS asked Kaikkonen’s assistants for confirmation of Russia’s influence on information in foreign languages. The response called for contact with the Security Police (Supo).

Supo HS received an answer that Supo cannot confirm the phenomenon but such action is possible.

“Information advocacy typically seeks to create and strengthen different societal dividing lines, for example, between the native population and minorities,” Suposta estimates.

Also Supo refers to the videos shot during the Arrow 22 exercise. According to Supo, similar videos about the movement of military equipment are utilized in influencing information, regularly detached from their real context.

The Parliamentary Committee on Working Life and Equality has also assessed Russia’s efforts to guide the formation of opinion and thus justify its actions.

In its current report, the committee refers to disinformation attacks and describes that those who find it difficult to obtain reliable information about events due to their lack of language skills are also in a particularly vulnerable position.

“False news” there is no need to listen, Sulaiman emphasizes. He says that he is passing on the message that the authorities in Finland are working to make the country safe for everyone.

“We should take over the situation and not listen to Tiktok or Facebook, but rely on Finnish news,” says Sulaiman.