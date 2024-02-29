War | Pekka Toveri now tells about his misjudgment in the war in Ukraine – and what the defense forces lied to Finns about for decades.

MP Pekka Toveri (cok) in the state hall of the parliament.

The war first made Pekka Tover a media darling and then a member of parliament. But politics makes him grimace: without it, wars would be so much easier.

What perfect for a soldier Man Cave. That's the first thought of the parliament member of the coalition Pekka Toverin in the study in the Parliament building.

His parliamentary assistant, former assistant to the General Staff, Airi Laurila introduces the room while we wait for the Comrade himself to arrive.