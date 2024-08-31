War, Palestinians tortured for 57 years. But the National Authority does not open its mouth

The military operation launched on Wednesday 28 August by the Israeli army in West Bank is just a new chapter in the ongoing bloody escalation. The deadly violence of the Israeli forces and extremist Jewish settlers, supported and armed in the true sense of the word by Netanyahu’s governmenthas increased tenfold in all the Occupied Territories. Thus it happened that while the world’s attention was, and remains, focused on the ongoing Genocide in Gaza, in the Occupied Territories the illegal and arbitrary killings of Palestinians by the army and armed gangs of Jews ultra-orthodoxhave undergone an unprecedented surge.

“In the last 11 months alone, at least 662 Palestinians have been murdered in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, including at least 142 children,” he said. Erika Guevara-Rosassenior director for research and campaigns Amnesty Internationalwho added: “An operation of this scale will lead to an increase in forced displacement, destruction of critical infrastructure and collective punishment, which are the pillars of Israel’s system of apartheid against Palestinians and the illegal occupation of the occupied Palestinian territories.”

Since October 7, nearly 10,000 Palestinians have been arrested without cause, including women and children. They are being held in administrative detention, a practice that should be the exception but has instead become customary in the Jewish state, which uses it to crush any form of Palestinian dissent.

There violence in the West Bank It is not a phenomenon of today or even yesterday. It has been daily bread since 1967, the year in which Israel unilaterally, in line with its declaration of birth, following the Six-Day War, annexed the West Bank territory, occupying it illegally. Just as all the outposts – embryos of the colonies – and all the Jewish colonies built and constructed illegally in the West Bank are illegal.

Violations reiterated by the International Court of Justice last July 19, which called Israel’s occupation and annexation of Palestinian territories “illegal,” and clarified once and for all that “the laws and Israeli discriminatory practices against Palestinians violate the prohibition of racial segregation and apartheid”. The ruling, which came at the end of a long process that began in 2022, also ordered the immediate transfer of all Israeli settlers, who are estimated to be more than 800,000 against a Palestinian Arab population of approximately 2,000,000 people, in addition to the approximately 230,000 Palestinians who live in the East Jerusalem area.

The occupation of the West Bank carried out, as I have written on other occasions, using the Bible as a notarial deed and God as a real estate agent, is a practice that has been consolidated for decades and has become, in these last 11 months, increasingly violent and out of control. It is one of the pillars of the Israeli apartheid system aimed at subjugating, terrorizing and oppressing the Palestinians.

For decades, and not only in recent months, Palestinians have had to watch helplessly as their homes are arbitrarily demolished, their lands are expropriated, their plantations are pillaged, their olive groves are burned, and their shops are destroyed. Without being able to defend themselves, they suffer from bloody and deadly armed attacks by settlers, the construction and expansion of settlements, and suffocating restrictions that interfere with every aspect of their daily lives: from the separation of family units, to the limitation of freedom of movement, to the denial of access to land, water, and natural resources.

For three days the cities of Jenin, Nablus, Tubas And Tulkarem are under siege, devastated by bombs and unprovoked attacks on civilian homes, whose doors, windows, air conditioning units, furniture, and household appliances are damaged; even vital infrastructure, such as aqueducts, electric poles, and road networks are targeted. Tanks and soldiers are everywhere. Bulldozers are tearing up roads, tearing up asphalt with hooks that stick into the tar, lifting it up.

A curfew has been imposed for two days, making it impossible for the population, already left without water and electricity, to go out to get food. Many no longer have anything to eat. Even hospitals are under siege. According to what was reported by Amnesty International“Israeli forces have surrounded them, cutting off access, and ambulances carrying the wounded and medical supplies are struggling to reach them.”

According to Al Jazeera’s field correspondent, the journalist Nour Odeh“Jenin is a ghost town. All the shops are closed. No one is leaving their homes.” A few minutes ago, from a post outside the refugee camp, he reported “exchanging gunfire and loud explosions that have been going on for 40 minutes.”

He also added that “there are difficulties in obtaining information from inside the camp, that telecommunications have been blocked and that it is difficult to ascertain whether there are any injuries or not.” In an article written on April 20, recording the surge in violence caused by the settlers and the occupation army, I warned of the danger that after Gaza it would be the turn of the West Bank. Then the dead in the Occupied Territories were 450, while in the Strip they were 34,000 and the wounded around 77,000. Today, after 4 months, the dead have risen to over 40,600 while the wounded are almost 93,900.

For 57 years, the Palestinian population has known neither truce nor peace in this tormented territory. Today more than ever, it is tired and feels abandoned, not only by the international community, but above all by the Palestinian National Authority, whose leadership has not arrived. It is simply absent, silent for months. And in these last three days it has shone for its silence, conquering the record of historical lows of appreciation by the entire population.

One of the rare times when Abu Mazen he said something in these last 330 days of war was during a phone call with Nicolás Maduro, the president of Venezuela, during which he apparently declared that “Hamas does not represent the Palestinians”. What most disconcerts the Palestinians, beyond the violence of the Israeli occupation, is the inaction of its leaders who, faced with the vastness of the destruction, the hundreds of deaths and the thousands of indiscriminate arrests, have limited themselves to expressing timid condemnations of the escalations and collective punishments inflicted by Israel, without however addressing them. The rhetorical question is obligatory: what is the purpose of a cowardly Palestinian National Authority? One suspects that it is mainly functional to give the illusion that there is a mediation underway useful for confirming the role of the United States as mediator.

On May 14, 1948, against the will of the United States, Ben Gurion declared the birth of the Jewish state by declaring: “it State of Israel is based on freedom, justice and peace as envisaged by the prophets of Israel and will ensure complete equality of social and political rights to all its inhabitants regardless of religion, race or sex.” A promise of freedom, justice, peace And equality remained a dead letter.

