The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has been simmering for many years, but a state of war has been in place for over two weeks. Mesut Özil is causing a stir on Twitter.

The conflict in the Caucasus region Nagorno Karabakh continues.

continues. Azerbaijani and Armenian armed forces do not adhere to the agreed upon Truce .

. Now footballer is positioning himself Mesut Özil clear for one side.

Baku / Yerevan – Azerbaijan is in Nagorno Karabakh still on the rise. On Wednesday the leader of the region, Raik Arutjunjan, announced that Azerbaijan had succeeded in the front move deep into the conflict area. Armenia confirmed that the Azerbaijani military had gained control of some areas. The authorities in the capital Baku speak of 45 villages that are back from Azerbaijan to be controlled.

Actually there is one in the Nagorno-Karabakh war Truce, but it crumbled from the start. On October 10, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on the ceasefire in the embattled Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which was negotiated with mediation from Russia.

Nagorno-Karabakh: Ceasefire did not last long – EU worried about civilian casualties

But already on Sunday morning both sides threw each other Violations against the agreement and further attacks. On Wednesday, Azerbaijani armed forces reported that they had two Missile launch bases destroyed on Armenian territory. The answer followed promptly: The Defense Ministry in Armenia announced that it would now keep the option open, “any military facilities” as well soldiers attack in Azerbaijan.

The European Union expressed concern about the fragile ceasefire, especially because the military actions were repeatedly opposed civil goals judge. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had also called on the two states to comply with the ceasefire. According to official information, the Skirmishes around 600 people have been killed, including 73 Civilians.

Nagorno-Karabakh: Mesut Özil makes a statement on Twitter – “Loss for everyone”

Then on Tuesday mixed Mesut Özil a: On Twitter, the football professional sided with Azerbaijan. In Turkish he quotes the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, with the words: “Azerbaijan’s problem is our problem, his joy is our joy.” He added: “One nation, two states”, together with the Turkish and Azerbaijani flag.

He also added a letter in English in which he wrote his position makes clear: “It is important to me that everyone in the world knows about the fact that the Nagorno-Karabakh region is legally recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan, but up to date illegal is occupied. ”He takes a resolution of the U.N. from 2008 when Armenia was asked to withdraw troops from Azerbaijani territory. He insists that this decision be “recognized by all”. At the end he calls out peace and a future without violence. “Every death on either side is a loss for everyone.”

‘Azerbaycan’ın derdi bizim derdimiz, sevinci bizim sevincimizdir’ M.Kemal Ataturk Tek millet, İki devlet 🇹🇷🇦🇿 pic.twitter.com/dUDm9lfoik – Mesut Özil (@ MesutOzil1088) October 13, 2020

War in the region: Fighting for Nagorno-Karabakh for decades

With his statement, Özil also supports the position of Turkeywho are in the conflict on the side Azerbaijan stands. Armenia sees however Russia as a protecting power. In 2018, Özil took a photo with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cause a sensation by holding a soccer jersey at the camera together.

However, it looks different, for example Martin Sonneborn, Member of the European Parliament and chairman of the “PARTY”, the situation. He sees an active participation of Turkey in the conflict and accuses Azerbaijan of a war of aggression “on the peaceful democracy in the Caucasus”.

More than two weeks ago, the conflict flared up again. The two ex-Soviet republics have been fighting for the mountainous one for decades region, in which around 145,000 people live. Nagorno Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan under international law, but has been controlled by Armenia for decades.