Russia has stopped gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland. The EU must meet this challenge together, says Bulgarian Prime Minister Kyrill Petkov. A guest post.

Dhe war that is devastating Ukrainian cities and killing innocent people does not only have military dimensions. It also confronts us with existential decisions – between dependency and sovereignty, long-term security and short-term stability, liberal democracy and nationalism. At least that’s how it’s been in Bulgaria over the past few weeks.

Even before Gazprom’s decision on April 27 to unilaterally cut off gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland in violation of existing contracts, we knew that such a risk existed. By turning off our gas, Putin was banking on a three-fold effect: First, he wanted to demonstrate that he could destabilize a European government — especially one that has a zero-tolerance policy on corruption. As in many other countries, corruption is a favorite Russian means of influence in Bulgaria.