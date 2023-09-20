“We should support the idea that in case of violation of human rights the veto power can be suspended or removed.” She said it Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking at the Security Council on the Ukrainian crisis, adding that the UN was “in a stalemate” after the Russian aggression.

“The Security Council should be fully accountable to the countries of the world,” he added. According to Zelensky, “there should be absolutely no permanent members in the Council.”