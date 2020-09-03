When the pandemic began, one of the first recommendations issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) was pay with card in establishments instead of cash, since could help reduce the risk of transmission of the virus. However, this action is leaving yet another victim of COVID-19: tips.

“The worst thing now is to make the box at night and check that it is full of papers and that you don’t have money to pay for things the next day, and you have to go to the bank ”, laments Agustín Ares, from Paradiso, a cafeteria located in the historic center of Compostela. Continue explaining in The voice of Galicia that it has come to charge coffees, which cost € 1.20, with the POS. While there are barely one or two euro coins left at the bar and tables, when the final expense is higher.

In this sense, he longs for the presence of tourists. “Foreigners are missing”, expresses. Something that many hoteliers are sure to agree with, since a waitress at a bar in the Alameda ran into a five-euro bill at the table after collecting drinks for less than ten. Tourists are especially generous American people, who have a habit of leaving between 15% and 25% tip.

The Galician media also includes the case of another small local in the historic center that has barely lowered its turnover this summer and has needed the entire month of August to collect an amount of money that last year accumulated in less than two weeks, which reflects that the bonus with tips can be 20% of salary.

Innovative method of getting tips

What has been a critical situation for hoteliers, for others it has been an enormous opportunity to promote their ideas. This is the case of Silvia Fernandez, which for the last five years had a real estate. For her, the pandemic has served to promote a platform for small payments through QR codes, called Tipper.es, what is focused on tips in establishments. The idea arose “after identifying the need to substitute cash payment for transfer on mobile“, Account in The world.

This businesswoman had already carried out a market study before the pandemic that reflected that tips were decreasing, something that has increased with the coronavirus and has catapulted its application. “We develop a platform, with an app, where By scanning the worker’s QR code, you left him a tip on the spot. Now, with COVID-19, the push has been brutal, ”Fernández stated.

The benefits of the QR code is that the user does not have to download the application or share personal data. Those in charge of installing it are the establishment and its employees, so that the client only has to focus the QR code with your mobile phone of the employee and, at the moment, they are redirected to a payment gateway where decide the amount you want to donate. “The App is also being downloaded, physiotherapists and independent professionals of all kinds,” says the entrepreneur with her partner Juan Sanz.