At the end of May, Joe Biden’s administration announced a series of measures to encourage the growth of the non-state sector in Cuba and facilitate banking transactions for small businesses and family cooperatives in the United States. The measures followed the latest migration negotiations between the two countries and a statement by the State Department, which recognized that Cuba was collaborating with Washington in the fight against terrorism. To these gestures of détente, the Cuban Foreign Ministry responded, as usual, saying that they were wrong.

The most recent session of the Cuban Council of Ministers, in which a “war economy” was announced on the island, adds dissonant messages to this situation of flexibility and confirms that the internal causes of the social explosion of three years ago remain. Internal causes should be understood as everything that, according to the president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and the prime minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, responds to their own decisions that do not achieve “macroeconomic stabilization.”

Over the past three years, the Cuban cabinet has failed to implement the so-called Ordering Task, which attempted to unify currencies, strengthen state enterprises against the private sector and balance prices and wages. At the beginning of this year, the Minister of Economy and Planning, Alejandro Gil Fernández, in charge of executing this strategy, designed by the government and the single communist party, was dismissed, without his top officials making a slight gesture of self-criticism.

Minister Gil’s poor management was attributed to corruption and, according to the article that Granma dedicated to the announcement of the war economy, the contradictions of that policy persist and are amplified within the Government. The first evidence of this is the erratic association of the increase in prices with “a totally speculative matter” and not with the precarious dynamics of supply and demand generated by a project that feels threatened by the non-state sector.

Using language that reveals a desire to ideologically direct the economy, Cuban leaders call on the Communist Party to combat the “distortions and negative tendencies” that market mechanisms produce in national planning. The mission would be to achieve greater control of the state budget in order to prevent it from becoming a means of payment or subsidy for the private sector when, in an economy like Cuba’s, any alternative source of income tends to subsidize the State.

Some of the most renowned Cuban economists, socialist or liberal, from the island’s own academic institutions or from the diaspora, have been questioning for decades the system of priorities for public investment in Cuba, which is favourable to tourism and neglects other areas of growth in agricultural or industrial production or scientific and technological development. Now, in the midst of the worsening crisis, the extractive option is being reiterated and new cuts are being announced.

The war economy is, in reality, a war on the economy in Cuba, on the development of the non-state sector and the structuring of an autonomous civil society. Everything that is advisable from the social sciences or economic rationality, to be applied under the conditions of the trade embargo or sanctions of the United States, reinforced in the administration of Donald Trump and not sufficiently relaxed in that of Joe Biden, is discarded by the ruling group in Cuba.

Added to all this is the persistence in the criminalization of protests, following the formula applied in 2021. According to a study by Flacso Mexico sociologist Velia Cecilia Bobes, protests or contentious episodes, which were around twenty per year before the outbreak of July 2021, have since doubled to more than forty. Between 2022 and 2023, this contentious dynamic reached a peak of 174 protest events.

In all cases, people identified in these mostly peaceful demonstrations have been arrested, prosecuted and sentenced, sometimes to more than a decade in prison. Criminalization, as Bobes observes, has not only been legal or punitive, but also discursive and media-based, from the state press, where the protests are presented as acts of vandalism committed by criminals, which would form part of a “soft coup” promoted by the United States.

In addition to protests, social discontent has been expressed in a progressive decrease in the electoral base and an increase in emigration. In the last local and legislative elections of 2022 and 2023, abstention, blank and spoiled votes, and selective voting reached record numbers since the creation of the political system in 1976. Cuban emigration, for its part, accumulated more than half a million people in the United States in those two years alone.

The announcement of the new war economy is probably a response to some interpretation of the unfavorable international context. Indeed, the increasingly clear scenario for Donald Trump’s return to the White House and the rise of the right in Europe are not promising for the Cuban government. But neither is Russia’s concentration on its war against Ukraine, even though Havana is doing everything possible to show support.

It would not be the first time that the reaction of the Cuban government and party to certain international situations has led to greater internal hardening. After so many decades of swinging back and forth, the question arises as to why another logic is not attempted, one that makes reform a true state policy and not a signal that turns on and off according to the winds in the bilateral relationship with the United States.

