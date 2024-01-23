Ecuador and the United States agreed to strengthen their cooperation in the war against drug traffickingexpand access to markets and increase investments with a view to generating employment in this Latin American country beaten on behalf of organized crime.

The announcement was made by the Ecuadorian Foreign Minister, Gabriela Sommerfeld, after a summit with senior US officials that began this Monday in Quito and will last until tomorrow. The meeting was attended by the special presidential advisor for the Americas, Christopher Dodd; the commander of the Southern Command, Laura Richardsonand the deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Anti-Narcotics Affairs, Christopher Landberg.

According to the Ecuadorian presidency, “both parties agreed to increase cooperation in security and defense.” Sommerfeld added that for his country “expanding access to markets is a priority (…) as well as attracting investments and financing” with a view to generating an “ecosystem of prosperity” in Ecuador.

For the Chancellor, the visit of senior US authorities “is a powerful and concrete political signal of support from USA to the management of President Daniel Noboa in the non-international armed conflict against terrorism, drug trafficking and transnational organized crime.”

Besides, Washington confirmed this Tuesday the delivery of more than 20,000 bulletproof vests and donations of more than one million dollars in critical security and emergency response equipment, including ambulances and defense logistical support vehicles.

The United States also announced that, in the coming days, the FBI will increase its personnel in the country to support the National Police and the Prosecutor's Office, reads the statement from the United States Embassy in Ecuador.

On the other hand, the Department of Homeland Security is deploying personnel to support the ongoing training of police and prosecutors. Likewise, to offer additional support in digital forensic analysis and other critical analyzes “to attack gang members, drug trafficking networks and corrupt officials; and provide key training and technical assistance regarding the protection of officials.”

This is the second time that Dodd and Richardson visit Ecuador, which has been facing an onslaught of mafias linked to Mexican and Colombian cartels for two weeks after the escape on January 8 of Adolfo Macías, alias Fito, leader of the Los Choneros gang.All of these announcements occur in the midst of the violence that is plaguing Ecuador, which escalated when a group of criminals took over a television channel with weapons during a live broadcast on January 9.

The Executive declared an internal armed conflict and ordered a relentless fight against drug gangs that it described as “terrorists.”

In fact, the authorities assured this Tuesday that daily homicides have been reduced from 27 to 11 since the military was deployed on the streets two weeks ago.

As a result of the declaration of a state of emergency, there is “a downward trend in violent deaths, with an average of 10.8 (crimes) per day,” police commander César Zapata said in a joint press conference. He added that between January 1 and 8, the average number of murders was 27.6 per day.

President Daniel Noboa mobilized the military forces and implemented a nighttime curfew for 60 days after learning of the escape of alias “Fito.”

During that period, 1,087 firearms, 1,383 knives, 169 weapons feeders, more than 48,200 bullets and nearly 5,000 explosives have been seized. Ecuadorian law enforcement agencies have also seized more than 35.7 tons of drugs and more than $23,200 in cash. And according to the Executive's balance sheet, in these fifteen days there were thirteen attacks on public and private infrastructure and another thirteen on police establishments.

By the way, the head of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces, Jaime Vela, assured this Tuesday that his troops are increasingly “closer to Fito.”

“We are getting closer and surely Fito is feeling it,” he said in a joint press conference with the Police Commander, César Zapata, in which he noted that the United States and Colombia support intelligence aspects in this type of work. with the safety block.

Regarding the relatives of “Fito” expelled last week from Argentina, including his wife, Inda Peñarrieta, Vela said that since there is no judicial process against them, they are “free people,” although they do have surveillance over them.

