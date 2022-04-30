According to a non-profit organization based in Helsinki, namely the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (Crea), the financing of Russia during the war on Ukraine, through oil, is of high financial magnitude. Thanks to the study entitled “The financing of Putin’s war: European imports of fossil hydrocarbons from Russia“, It turns out that approximately 45 billion euros have been paid by the 27 countries of the European Union, starting from February 24, 2022 (date of commencement of the invasion), of which 27 for gas e 19 for oil. However, this is a fact that grows day by day.

From the day of the invasion, Moscow sold 63 billion worth of energy, and therefore almost 75 per cent of this arrived in Europe. Germany bought 9.1 billion euros of Russian energy; Italy is second with 6.9 billion. Followed by the Netherlands (5.6 billion), Turkey (4.1) and France (3.8). Outside Europe, the biggest buyer is China (6.7 billion euros).

The news that could arrive next week is precisely related to oil: with a new package of sanctions, the European Commission could push ahead with a gradual abandonment of this type of Russian energy, or impose a ban on the import of refined products and a slower elimination of crude oil. There is also talk of indirect sanctions, for example in the field of logistics. Germany will not veto, and this is also news that should not be underestimated.

“Confirming how the Russian president has outwitted Europe, the head of the study and first researcher of Crea, Lauri Myllyvirta, underlines that “in the same period of 2021, the EU had bought Russian hydrocarbons for less than 20 billion EUR”. By keeping gas flow deliberately low in the months leading up to the war, Moscow has caused the price of gas to surge for its own benefit. For a few weeks, however, the music has changed. Myllyvirta says there is a drop of about 40 percent for coal imports and 20 percent for crude oil and refined products. The first two European ports for the arrival of Russian oil and derivatives are Maasvlakte (Netherlands) and Trieste“, Reads the Newspaper.