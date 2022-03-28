War of Ukraine Zelenskyi gave a long interview to Russian journalists, but it was not seen in the Russian media

The Russian Communications Authority announced that it had launched an investigation into the media involved in the interview to determine their “scope of responsibility” and decide on further action.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyi gave a long interview to Russian journalists on Sunday for the first time since the start of the war, but Russia was not allowed to read about it.

The journalists only had time to report their session with the President of Ukraine on social media until Russia had already blocked the mouths of the media.

A few hours after the interview on Sunday night, the Russian Communications Authority Roskomnadzor published a warning on its website: “Attention, Russian media!”

In a brief statement, the authority warned the Russian media not to publish an interview with Zelensky. Roskomnadzor did not substantiate his warning in any way or invoke the law.

In addition, the Communications Authority announced that it had launched an investigation into the media involved in the interview in order to determine their “scope of responsibility” and to decide on further action.

Russian journalists Tikhon Dzyadko (left), Ivan Kolpakov, Mikhail Zygar and Vladimir Soloviev on Sunday interviewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Zoom.

Zelenskyi gave an hour and a half interview to four Russian journalists on Zoom video communications on Sunday.

The financial magazine participated in the interview Kommersantin special editor Vladimir SolovievDelivered from Latvia Meduzan editor in chief Ivan Kolpakovclosed internet TV channel Dozhin Editor-in-Chief fled to Georgia Tikhon Dzyakko and a journalist who fled to Berlin Mikhail Zygar.

Zygar also put one question to Zelensky, the editor-in-chief of the peace activist Novaya Gazeta. Dmitry Muratov on behalf of.

Among other things, the journalists wanted to know who is currently in control of the city of Mariupol, what is happening to the bodies of the dead Russian soldiers and how Zelensky’s personal attitude towards the Russians has changed during the war.

They were also interested in whether the President believes that Ukrainians and Russians will still succeed in normalizing their relations and whether he supports a boycott of Russia, including Russian athletes, artists and musicians.

In an interview Zelenskyi said Russia is careless about its dead soldiers and human lives in general. According to Zelensky, Russia has been slow to repair the bodies of its dead soldiers.

“At first they refused, then they offered us some kind of bags. They are like garbage bags. People don’t do that even when a cat or dog dies, ”Zelenskyi replied to Zygar, who asked the question.

Zelenskyi said his attitude towards the Russians had deteriorated sharply since Feb. 24.

“The emotional connection to the Russian Federation and the people has disappeared. Even to the people. Despite the fact that I intellectually understand that there are many people in Russia who support Ukraine. ”

“There has been a global, historical and cultural dichotomy during the month. This is not just a war. I think this is much worse. ”

According to the President of Ukraine, there is not only a war going on, but something even worse.

Ukraine the president answered questions from the Russians at length. He had a lot to say.

However, the interview was not published in the Russian media. Kommersant hadn’t written anything about it, at least not until Monday afternoon.

Muratov, editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, commented on Sunday To The New York Timesthat the magazine was banned from publishing the interview. On Monday, Novaya Gazeta announced that it would suspend operations for the duration of the “special operation”. In the past, it had already adapted to the government’s demand not to use the words “war” or “attack”.

Russia has incited the media and freedom of expression even more severely during the war. Views of war deviating from the line dictated by the Kremlin are forbidden.

Zelensky’s interview was eventually published only by the media outside Russia. It can be read in Meduzan website or watch on Youtube Zygarin or Jjadkon channels.

Youtube is still accessible in Russia, although Instagram, Facebook and Twitter were blocked during the war. Youtube is the most popular social media service in Russia.

Meduzan alone on the channel Zelensky’s interview has already been viewed nearly two million times. It is much but still far from the audience reached by Russian state television.