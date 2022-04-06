War of Ukraine Zelenskyi demands Russia’s removal from the UN Security Council, but then Russia should also vote in favor of its removal – “When the UN has no longer in hand, its action is more symbolic”

Teivo Teivainen, a professor of world politics, says that the Security Council may try to delegate its decisions to the UN General Assembly because Russia’s veto will paralyze the Security Council.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyi addressed the UN Security Council on Tuesdayin which he demanded that Russia be expelled from the UN Security Council “so that it cannot repel decisions of its own aggression, its own war”.

If the separation of Russia is not possible, Zelensky said the Security Council should be completely disbanded.

In his speech Zelenskyi said, “there is no crime that Russian forces would not commit”. Zelenskyi gave a speech the day after visiting the city of Bushan, which was revealed over the weekend including mass graves of Ukrainian civilians in the wake of Russian troops.

The president compared the actions of Russian forces in Ukraine to those of terrorists, with the only difference that Russia is a permanent member of the Security Council.

“Ukraine is committing the most horrific war crimes since World War II,” Zelenskyi said.

The requirement The separation of Russia from the UN Security Council is practically impossible, as Russia is one of the five permanent members of the Security Council. In addition to Russia, the other permanent Member States are the United States, Britain, China and France.

Each permanent Member State shall have the right to veto any decision taken by the Council.

In principle, the country could be separated from the UN General Assembly on the basis of a proposal from the Security Council. All five permanent members of the Security Council should agree, meaning that Russia itself should support its own dismissal.

In addition to the five permanent Member States, the Security Council has ten members, which are currently rotating each year, currently Albania, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway.

University of Helsinki professor of world politics Teivo Teivainen considers it obvious that in the current situation Russia will not be separated from the Security Council. It is equally unlikely that the Security Council will adopt an amendment to the rule that would remove the right of veto of the permanent Member States.

“I consider the option that the Security Council seeks to delegate decision-making to the UN General Assembly as far as possible to be more realistic, but the General Assembly certainly does not have the opportunity to take decisions as far-reaching as the Security Council,” says Teivainen.

For example, the Security Council can issue a ceasefire order, send an international peacekeeping force and impose economic sanctions.

As Russia is able to use its own veto to block decisions against itself in the Security Council, the war in Ukraine has once again intensified criticism of the UN as a whole. Teivainen understands the criticism.

“On the other hand, it is conceivable that a veto was once granted to certain countries in order to avoid the worst of World War III and to bring all important countries to the same final table.”

In Teivainen’s opinion, it would not seem very compatible for the UN to separate Russia from the Security Council by means that would violate its own charter, when the West specifically criticizes Russia for violating the rules built together.

“When the UN has no longer a hand in this situation, its action is more symbolic. On the other hand, it is an important arena in the international political debate, and the war in Ukraine has shown how important symbolism is. ”

At the same time At the same time, there are ongoing calls by the United States and Britain to suspend Russia’s membership of the UN Human Rights Council, of which Russia is also a member. The matter will be voted on Thursday, the news agency Reuters reports.

Separation from the HRC would be possible under the current rules: a country’s membership of the HRC could be suspended if two-thirds of the countries in the General Assembly support it. In this way, Libya was separated from the Human Rights Council in 2011.

“It remains to be seen whether two-thirds of the countries in the General Assembly would support the removal of Russia from the Human Rights Council. More than two-thirds of the UN member states demanded that Russia withdraw from Ukraine at the beginning of March, but that is still a different matter than separation from the Human Rights Council, ”says Teivainen.