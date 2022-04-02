War of Ukraine WTO: Ukraine’s war halves global economic growth forecast

The global economy has been coughing for a long time due to supply chain disruptions, among other things. The war in Ukraine threatens to cause food crises.

World the WTO has revised its global economic growth forecast of 4.7 per cent to 2.5 per cent. The British Broadcasting Corporation, among others, reports this BBC.

The organization is reassessing its growth forecast due to the war in Ukraine and the continuing disruption of the supply chain, says WTO director Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

According to Okonjo-Iweala, the disturbances are causing food prices to rise, which in turn is causing concern about the looming food crisis.

The food crisis the effects are particularly felt in the poorer countries, which are dependent on food exports from Russia and Ukraine, especially for cereals and maize. Ukraine exports almost half of the world’s sunflower oil, and Russia also produces almost a third of its oil.

Ukrainian ports have been closed and food exports have been banned to ensure security of supply.

“The main concern, of course, is with the Ukrainians who have had to flee and who don’t have enough to eat,” Okonjo-Iweala says.

Tens African countries have imported food and fertilizers from Ukraine and Russia. In many African countries, the price of food has already risen by 20-50 percent, Okonjo-Iweala says.

In the short term, countries need to change their consumption habits, the organization’s director says. Consumers need to eat more locally produced food.

In the longer term, African countries will invest in the development of cereal varieties that can withstand the heat and other extreme weather conditions that are increasing on the continent due to climate change.

I eat in addition to the price, the prices of many other raw materials, such as metals, are rising, as Russia, surrounded by sanctions, is a major producer of raw materials.

At the same time, the rise in prices is a continuation of the development that has been going on for just over a year, when demand and supply slipped into global imbalances during the pandemic.

Indeed, the International Monetary Fund has warned that rising inflation, ie rising prices for consumer goods and services, will cut global economic growth forecasts this year.

Okonjo-Iweala believes that inflationary pressures will continue for at least some time.