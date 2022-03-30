War in Ukraine, USA and Russia together in Space: the return from the International Space Station

Despite the tough ongoing clash between the US and Russia for Ukraine and the latest strong statements by Joe Biden, there is still a glimmer of hope between the two superpowers. collaboration in space. During the morning, an American astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts, currently on the International space stationon the ISS, they will return to earth together.

After the detachment of the Russian spacecraft Soyuz from the laboratory, after almost five hours of return flight, the three (Mark Vande Hei, of NASA, and the Russians Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov) will land in steppes of Kazakhstanin the Baikonur Cosmodrome area.

