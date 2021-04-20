War of Ukraine United States: Russia has more troops on the Ukrainian border than at the time of the occupation of Crimea in 2014

According to the EU External Action Service’s website, the strength of Russian troops at Ukraine’s borders and in Crimea would be 100,000.

The United States according to Russia, there are more troops on the Ukrainian border than in 2014, when Russia occupied Crimea. A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Defense said John Kirby, who described the deployment of the troops as a matter of great concern.

Kirby refused to specify how troops were deployed near the border or what exactly military numbers are being talked about. The United States does not believe the deployment of troops will contribute to security and balance in the border region, and especially in occupied Crimea.

According to Kirby, Russia has claimed that this is an exercise. However, the United States does not consider it clear that this is the real reason behind the deployment of troops.

The situation between Ukraine and the United States has been further tightened due to the situation in Ukraine. The U.S. embassy in Russia said Tuesday that the ambassador will travel to the U.S. for “negotiations”. Moscow had previously recommended that the ambassador John Sullivan would leave the country temporarily due to the tightened gaps between the countries.

Sullivan has said in a statement that he needs to discuss directly with high-ranking authorities the relationship between Russia and the United States.

Russia invited its own envoy to Moscow in March. In addition, countries have expelled diplomats on both sides.

EU external relations leading Josep Borrell also said earlier that the number of Russian troops stationed on the Ukrainian border is higher than ever before.

According to Borrell, the strength of Russian troops on the borders of Ukraine and Crimea is 150,000. Borrell did not disclose the source to his knowledge.

EU External Action Service website the figure was later corrected to 100,000.

“This is the largest number of Russian troops stationed on the Ukrainian border ever. Clearly, that’s worrying, ”Borrell said.

The increase in Russia’s military presence on the Ukrainian border and on the Crimean peninsula was condemned at a video conference of EU foreign ministers on Monday.

The United States the Foreign Ministry on Monday criticized Russia’s plans to block passage in part of the Black Sea. Possible restrictions could also have an impact on access to Ukrainian ports.

Russia’s state media have said the country’s administration plans to shut down part of the Black Sea from foreign military and government ships for six months.

Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ned Pricen according to him, the possible closure of sea areas would be another example of how Russia is stepping up its campaign to sabotage and destabilize Ukraine without separate provocation. Price commented on the issue in a press release.

Fighting between the Ukrainian army and Russian-backed separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk has intensified since the beginning of the year.

Russia occupied Crimea in 2014. In the aftermath of the occupation, more than 13,000 people have died in the wars in the region and nearly 1.5 million people have been forced to flee their homes.