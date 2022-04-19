War of Ukraine UN wants end to Russia’s humanitarian abuses – “It is easy for the parties to blame each other”

UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths will travel to Turkey to meet with President Erdogan to begin preparations for a UN-coordinated humanitarian team as soon as possible.

UN emergency coordinator Martin Griffiths said he would meet with the Turkish president on Monday Recep Tayyip Erdoganin In Turkey this week.

The aim of the meeting is to promote the establishment of a humanitarian group to alleviate the humanitarian emergency of the war in Ukraine.

The news agency AFP reports this.

Speaking in New York, Griffiths said the group’s responsibilities could include monitoring ceasefires during the war in Ukraine and securing the operation of humanitarian corridors.

Griffiths planned to travel to Turkey on Wednesday and stay in the country until Thursday. However, he will have to postpone his journey as he got a positive result in the corona test on Monday.

According to AFP, Griffiths and the UN Secretary-General António Guterres had talked to Erdogan about the initiative over the phone on Sunday.

Russia has been repeatedly accused of hitting civilian targets during the Ukrainian war. Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.

Griffiths visited Moscow in early April. At the time, he was trying to negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine.

However, UN Secretary-General Guterres acknowledged last week that an interruption in the fighting seemed unlikely.

“[Moskova] Did not put local ceasefires at the top of its agenda. Not yet, ”Griffiths confirmed Monday.

According to Griffiths, Ukraine has accepted the majority of the humanitarian proposals made by the UN. However, because Russia has not yet accepted them, Griffiths says it is easy for the parties to blame each other “when things go wrong”.

Griffiths said on Monday that he plans to visit Russia again after his trip to Turkey.

According to Griffiths, keeping the port of Odessa open is paramount at the moment. Odessa is a major grain port.

“It is a lifeline for those countries whose food supply has been affected by the war,” he said.