War of Ukraine Ukrainian President questions UN ability to provide protection: “Security Council exists and there is no security in the world”

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyi questioned published on Wednesdayin his speech to the Ukrainians, the UN Security Council’s ability to provide security to the world.

According to Zelensky, the UN is currently unable to fulfill the mission for which it was originally created, and the reason for that is Russia alone.

“The UN Security Council exists and there is no security in the world. No one, ”Zelenskyi said in a speech published at midnight.

Zelenskyi says Russia is trying to prevent anything constructive in these bodies and to use the international community to “spread its lies and justify its evil.”

“I’m sure the world will see it. I hope the world draws conclusions. Otherwise, there is only one institution left that guarantees the security of the states, ”Zelenskyi estimates.

“Weapons,” he clarified.

He also called on the Security Council to dismiss its permanent member, Russia, “so that it cannot oppose decisions of its own aggression, its own war.”

In a speech to the Security Council on Tuesday, Zelenskyi said the actions of Russian forces in Ukraine are very similar to those of the terrorist organization Isis.

The President also said that he had proposed to hold an international conference in Kiev for “members of the UN Security Council and all other countries that respect international law”.