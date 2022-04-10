War of Ukraine Ukrainian nuclear power company: Chernobyl radiation levels high after Russian soldiers

Russian soldiers kept Chernobyl occupied for a month and are believed to have been operating in the contaminated areas most of the time.

Chernobyl unusually high levels of radiation were measured in the Red Forest surrounding the nuclear power plant, director of the Ukrainian state-owned nuclear power company Energoatom Petro Kotin said In the telegram and On Twitter in a statement issued on Saturday night.

The home was visited by experts in an area where Russian soldiers were digging trenches and trying to build fortifications.

According to the statement, “unusually high levels of radiation” were measured in the area. References to external radiation were 10 to 15 times higher than normal, and the level of internal radiation due to ground contact could be up to 160 times higher than normal.

An image of an energy atom from the Chernobyl region.

Second the factor influencing internal radiation is alpha particles, which were found to show depths of 40–80 cm from the soil.

If radioactive substances that emit alpha radiation end up in the body, their effects are hundreds of times stronger than those of gamma and beta radiation. According to the statement, all Russian soldiers who dug and lived in trenches in radioactive soil can therefore expect different injuries caused by radiation.

The Red Forest surrounding Chernobyl is still the most polluted area on Earth, and most of the radioactive particles are in the soil. Russian soldiers kept Chernobyl occupied for a month and are believed to have been operating in the contaminated areas most of the time.

US news agency CNN interviewed Ukrainian soldiers in Chernobyl earlier this week.

“They went to the Red Forest and brought the radioactive material back in their shoes,” the soldier said Ihor Ugolkov told the news agency in an article published on Saturday.

Ukrainian authorities have published an aerial view of trenches dug by Russian soldiers in an area that is particularly radioactive. The trenches are also shown in the images published by Energoatom.

“It’s really crazy,” said Ukraine’s energy minister German Galushenko said in a CNN article.