War of Ukraine Ukrainian lawyer Maija Furtatova is now applying for a job in Finland, even though she does not know the language or the country’s law: “I am not used to doing nothing”

Ukrainians may have good opportunities to get a job in Finland, but language skills in particular may become an obstacle.

To family law with a specialized lawyer Maija Furtatova was the plan.

After more than fifteen years of career, he was to open his own law firm in his hometown of Mykolaiv, Ukraine. The office space was ready.

Now Furtatova answers the phone from Lope near Riihimäki, where the eight-day escape from the middle of the war ended. Furtatova and her 13-year-old son now live in the house with eight relatives.

“I had a lot of plans and dreams, but now … I’m alive and my son is alive, and I’m happy about that,” Furtatova says.

Furtatova is one of thousands of Ukrainians now looking for work in Finland. She arrived in the country about a week ago and says she started looking for work right the second day of her arrival.

“I’m not used to doing nothing.”

Jobs has not yet been found, but Furtatova already has two job interviews behind her. He would like to find something where he could take advantage of his education. He says he graduated as a lawyer sixteen years ago.

In order for Furtatova to be able to work in her own profession, she should be practically familiar with Finnish law. According to him, it has also been difficult to find a job due to a lack of language skills: English alone does not seem to be enough.

“I am ready to work as an assistant. That’s the only job I can start here. I understand that.”

Furtatova would not like to change the field to manual labor but says she will be ready for it even if she has to. Currently, he and his relatives are waiting for when they will receive their reception allowance.

Maija Furtatova praises Finns for their kindness and helpfulness. “My cousin has a six-month-old baby. Neighbors brought us food, baby clothes and even prams. ”

To Finland Nearly 15,000 Ukrainians have applied for international protection. What are their chances of getting a job?

“There is now a labor shortage in Finland in many areas. As a result, they have a good chance of getting a job, ”says the specialist Susanna Piepponen from the Ministry of Employment and the Economy.

Admittedly, he points out right afterwards that numerous factors make it difficult for them to find work. Many Ukrainians do not even speak English, and many professions require a degree approved in Finland.

The majority of adult Ukrainian refugees are women. Piepponen also cautiously estimates their employment because the employment rate of Ukrainian women in Finland has so far been less than 50 percent, without refugee status.

Very few Ukrainians have yet to start working in Finland, as they are still waiting for their residence permits.

Previously HS said The delay in starting work is partly due to the fact that Ukrainians have to wait up to a month for their residence card to arrive.

Now the Finnish Immigration Service has said it is working to speed up access to work for Ukrainians. In the future, they will receive information about their residence permit faster than before and will not have to wait for the residence permit card to arrive.

Labor shortage is in Finland especially in the IT sector, social and health care and early childhood education, Piepponen lists. In the latter, language skills and education suitable for Finland are of great importance.

“In the IT industry, there is hardly any questioning after the Finnish language or degree,” says Piepponen.

Some Ukrainians have already had a seasonal job in agriculture. Piepponen estimates that their share of all temporary protection benefits is likely to be small.

Now could be an opportunity to change Finnish working life, says the director Taina Susiluoto Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK). The shortage of labor is not easing for a moment.

“Now we have a great opportunity to lower our language proficiency thresholds. It would also be good for more companies to hire foreigners. ”

In Susiluoto’s opinion, the language skills requirements of the private and public sectors, as well as their supervision requirements in some positions in the care sector, should also be examined.

EK is optimistic about the employment of Ukrainians. According to Susiluoto, the companies have responded positively, although the working condition of those arriving in the middle of the war is not perfect.

Maija Furtatova came to Finland because her cousin has studied and lived here. He fled Ukraine from Mykolaiv with his son and relatives through Odessa, Romania and Hungary.

Yet it is not known what kind of education refugees have or in what fields they are professionals. The matter slowly becomes clear when they register as job seekers at te offices.

As you might imagine, the spectrum of professions is wide. Maija Furtatova says that there is now a demand for Ukrainian teachers, for example. According to him, they would be needed to help in Finnish schools, for example.

“Teachers are very popular now because Finland needs interpreters and translators to help refugees.”

Furtatova’s aunt, on the other hand, worked as an engineer at a nuclear power plant. Finding a job that matches it is tricky. Furtatova does not know what her aunt is going to do in Finland.

“He’s a professional but doesn’t speak English.”

Besides some refugees are still scared and stressed by their experiences and paperwork takes time, Furtatova points out.

Long-term plans are difficult to make. No one knows how long the war will last and what Ukraine will look like after it ends. Furtato is also unable to estimate how long he intends to be in Finland.

She says she sleeps better after arriving in Finland than before but is worried about her husband who left Ukraine.

“I pray every day that he is alive.”