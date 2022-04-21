War of Ukraine Ukraine claims to have killed the first fighters recruited from the Middle East in eastern Ukraine

It is estimated that only 700 Syrians have come to Russia for military training to take part in the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine Secretary-General of the Security Council Alexei Danilov claims the first Syrian mercenaries died in fighting in eastern Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrainian television channel 1 + 1 TSN news serviceaccording to which the first twenty mercenaries from Syria and Libya “are already fertilizing Ukraine’s black soil”.

The 1 + 1 channel belongs to the Dniprolar oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyille. President Volodymyr Zelensky made a TV series famous Servant of the people was first shown on this channel.

“We have photos of these people who have been destroyed in Popasna in the Luhansk region,” Danilov says. “There are a total of 20-25 of them. It is difficult to say how many of these fighters are in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, but I do not understand there is talk of thousands. Maybe 300 to 500. ”

In the Luhansk region of Popasna, with a population of twenty thousand, fighting has been going on for several weeks.

Russian the ministry of defense claimed in march that 16,000 troops had enlisted from the middle east to be trained in russia and sent on to the front in ukraine. However, according to Western estimates, only 700 trainees have come to Russia so far, specifically from Syria.

Operating in London Syrian Observatory for Human Rights Director of the Organization Rami Abdurrahman claimed on Wednesday that a total of 40,000 Syrians had registered to go to war in Ukraine to fight alongside Russian troops. Of these, 22,000 would have enlisted in the Russian armed forces and 18,000 in the Wagner mercenary consortium, which currently uses the name Liga.

It is unclear why there are many more recruits than willing to enlist.

News agency AP: n according to a significant proportion of those who left belong to the Syrian general Suheil al-Hassanin to troops fighting alongside the Russians in Idlib province in Syria. Al-Hassan’s Quwwat al-Nimr, or Tiger Fighters, is considered an elite group of the Syrian government.

President Vladimir Putin was appointed by the general last week to lead a “special operation” in Ukraine Alexander Dvornikovwhich has previously led a Russian military operation in Syria.

In Libya, Russia has supported the Marshal of Eastern Libya Khalifa Haftariaso any Libyan mercenaries in Ukraine are likely to be from his troops.

According to Syrian data, the country’s citizens would also have enlisted in the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces as volunteer fighters.

The New York Times according to Syrians interviewed in March, recruiters charge seven dollars for each candidate they enroll in training. Russia will pay the recruiter $ 25 for those accepted. The soldiers have a starting salary of $ 600 a month, they say.

The officers can reach salaries of between $ 1,000 and $ 3,000, and the families of the emigrants are promised compensation equivalent to a few thousand euros if the fighter dies in Ukraine.