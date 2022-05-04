War of Ukraine Ukraine claims: Russia plans victory day parade in Mariupol – “Downtown streets are being cleaned”

Ukrainian military intelligence says Mariupol is currently being cleaned up for the Russian victory parade. Russia is said to have infiltrated the Azovstal plant.

Ukraine the administration claims that Russia plans to hold a parade on Victory Day on May 9 in the port city of Mariupol in Ukraine. The news agency AFP reports this.

Mariupol has been one of the main battlegrounds of the war since the start of Russia’s full-scale offensive on 24 February. Ukrainian troops have defended the city against Russian troops, but Russia has managed to take it over piece by piece. At the same time, Russia has bombed the city for the most part into ruins.

The situation in Mariupol has remained the same for a long time: Ukrainian troops now own the Azovstal steelworks on the seafront.

However, on Wednesday night, Russian troops were reported to have infiltrated the factory area. According to the news agency Reuters, the leader of the parliamentary group of the People’s Servant of the ruling party in Ukraine Davyd Arahamia.

Next week’s Monday, May 9, is a critical moment for Russia. Victory Day is traditionally a big celebration commemorating the Soviet World War II victory over Nazi Germany.

So far, Russia has had very few celebrations in its “special operation”. Western authorities believe that Russia may plan date of the declaration of war and mobilization.

Russia is likely to consider the capture of Mariupol to be its greatest success. Now, Ukraine’s military intelligence claims that Russia is concentrating the festivities there.

“Mariupol will become the center of‘ celebration ’. The streets of the city center are currently being cleared of rubbish, corpses and munitions, ” the official account says in social media.

“A large-scale propaganda campaign is planned. The Russians are shown stories of the ‘joy’ of the locals when they meet the conquerors. ”

Mariupolin mayor Vadym Bochenko told a Ukrainian TV channel that there were “jobs” going on in the city where Russians were trying to “destroy evidence of the crimes they had committed”.

Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu did not mention a victory parade in Mariupol at a news conference on Wednesday but said the parades will be held in 28 cities and will be attended by 65,000 people.

Attempts have been made to evacuate civilians from Mariupol in recent days. Evacuated civilians have been successfully transported to the city of Zaporizhia.

Representative of the Ukrainian Parliament Kira Rudyk said in a televised interview with Sky News on Wednesday that about 30 children would still be trapped at the Azovstal steel plant alone. It is estimated that there are still a total of about 200 civilians in the factory area.

In the process fighting in the Azovstal factory area has intensified.

Mayor Bichenko said on Wednesday of the fierce fighting and also said the connection to the Ukrainian soldiers in the Mariupol area of ​​the Azovstal plant had been cut off.

Later on Wednesday night, Davyd Arahamia said Russian troops had managed to infiltrate the factory area. At the same time, he said, the Ukrainian administration had contact with Ukrainian soldiers in the factory area.