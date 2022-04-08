War of Ukraine This is known from the devastating crackdown on Kramatorsk, for which Ukraine and Russia blame each other – “This is how bloody people came to the station and bodies were everywhere”

According to the mayor of Kramatorsk, the hospital will not be able to treat all the wounded. Some of the victims have no hands or feet.

Dozens of people were killed and injured in an attack on a railway station in the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region on Friday morning, Ukrainian authorities say. Ukraine and Russia blame each other for the attack.

The governor of the Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenkon according to the attack killed 50 people, five of whom were children. More than a hundred people are believed to have been injured.

The attack also apparently destroyed the only railway to the west of the Kramatorsk region. According to local authorities, up to 4,000 people were waiting to be evacuated at the station. According to Kyrylenko, the evacuation continues despite the devastation.

The Reuters news agency has not been able to independently confirm what has happened in Kramatorsk.

Rescue personnel at the Kramatorsk attack on Friday.

Ukraine police say the blow hit the station’s congested waiting area, where hundreds of people were waiting to be evacuated from the city, Ukraine 24 news channel reports On its Telegram channel.

“This is the only railway-operated exit route from Ukraine from Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Lyman, among others,” said the director of the Ukrainian railways. Oleksandr Kamyshin said Ukrainska Pravdan by.

“The route is currently the only way of life for our thousands of citizens.”

According to the AFP news agency, thirty bodies, all wearing civilian clothes, lay in the country during the day. The bodies had been assembled in one place under plastic covers.

“I was inside the station. I heard two explosions. I rushed against the wall to the shelter, ”said a person in Kramatorsk Natalia To AFP.

“That’s how bloody people come to the station and there were bodies all over the country. I don’t know if they were just wounded or dead. ”

A Reuters video of the country shows a bloody plush toy and a pet rabbit sitting in a basket, among other things.

Mayor of Kramatorsk Oleksandr Hontšarenko says the online magazine According to Meduzathat the city hospital is unable to treat all the wounded. According to him, some of the victims have no hands or feet.

Also the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi took the attack on the Finnish parliament in a speech on Friday. According to Zelensky, the station did not have Ukrainian troops.

“This is an ordinary train station, in an ordinary city. This is how Russia defends Donbaz, this is how they say they are defending Russian-speakers. ”

International the media have published images of the remains of a missile fired by Russia. The pictures on the side of the missile read “za detei” in Russian, ie for children.

According to media reports, this is a short-range ballistic Totška-U missile.

Russia has denied being behind the attack. Russia claims that only the Ukrainian armed forces would use missile systems suitable for launching the missile in question and that they would not be used in Russia or the Donbass.

Remains of a missile shot in Kramatorsk. The body reads in Russian “for children”.

Donetsk Governor Kyrylenko, for his part, said Meduza said the missile was fired from the Russian Iskander missile system and carried cluster bombs.

Reuters has not been able to confirm the allegations.

The use of cluster bombs has been banned by the Oslo Accords since 2008. Russia has not signed the agreement, but has previously denied using cluster bombs in Ukraine.

Russian the Ministry of Defense arguesthat Ukrainian troops fired a missile from Dobropillia about 45 kilometers southwest of Kramatorsk. According to the ministry, Ukraine would have liked to use the troops leaving the city as a “human shield” to defend the positions of its troops.

According to Kyrylenko, Russia deliberately aimed at civilians. Throughout the war, Russia has denied targeting civilian targets.

White House described the images spread in the media after the attack as “horrific and crushing”. The U.S. consulate in Kramatorsk called the attack a horror and said the Russian president Vladimir Putin will be held responsible for it.

Britain promised to send more “high-level military equipment” to Ukraine after the attack. Prime minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that the arms aid includes Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles and 800 anti-tank missiles.

The President of France Emmanuel Macron called the blow disgusting.

“Ukrainian civilians are fleeing the worst. Their weapon? Strollers, dolls and luggage. Families leaving at Kramatorsk station this morning faced horror, ”Macron said wrote on Twitter.

Also President of the European Council Charles Michel and the High Representative of the Union for External Relations Josep Borrell condemned the attack.

“This is yet another attempt to block escape routes from those fleeing this unjustified war,” Borrell, visiting Kiev said on Twitter.