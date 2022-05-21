War of Ukraine This is how they wage war on Russia with laptops. Ukrainian lawyer, strategy consultant and marketing planner say.

The lives of the four career Ukrainians changed completely overnight. They had to decide how their skills would be most useful to their country in a war they had not believed to begin with.
With these topics, a strategy consultant living in Lviv, Ukraine Volodymyr Vorobey told his interest in working life service Linkedin.
February had been busy. On Wednesday, the 23rd, he was on a business trip to Vinnytsia. The day was typical. Vorobey facilitated a strategy seminar and then attended a networking dinner.
